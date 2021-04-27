Editor:
Ascendigo Autism Services has been a stalwart part of our midvalley community for decades — providing much-needed nurture for those on the autism spectrum and providing support for families that cannot address all of the behavioral and mental health needs of their dependent children. Ascendigo also employs dozens of skilled caregivers and thereby contributes meaningfully to our community and economy.
Ascendigo has identified an optimal property: 126 acres in Missouri Heights where its proposed ranch will expand care and service to children on the autism spectrum. Sadly, facts are being misrepresented. So here are the facts:
• Ascendigo is a nongovernmental organization that provides nationally recognized health and education services to people with differential learning.
• The property is zoned for “educational purposes” and to this end Ascendigo proposes six buildings, including a barn, a stable and riding ring that are the quintessence of our valley’s rural landscape.
• Ascendigo also will construct buildings where they will teach and support campers, house counselors, and provide administration: A far cry from the 20-plus high-end homes that would otherwise be built, placing more intense pressure on resources, notably water, wildlife habitat, and transport.
Locating Ascendigo Ranch on Missouri Heights represents an optimal land use that will prevent sprawl and expansive residential homebuilding and preserve open space and viewsheds. It would protect the social, environmental and economic values that we all want to safeguard in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Bill and Betina Infante
Basalt