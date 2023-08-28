Editor:
In Alex Sanchez’ recent commentary (“Exodus of Latino talent a red flag for RFV,” Aug. 25, Aspen Daily News) about Latino professionals leaving the Roaring Fork Valley for better employment elsewhere, he attributes the lack of local opportunity to “the dominant culture … systemic biases … discrimination based on race … and small town microagressions.”
Maybe I’m blinkered by being “mainstream,” but perhaps there are a couple other factors at work here.
First, those places where Alex “felt more liberated to be my true self” all have much older, stronger Spanish-speaking communities. Barcelona, for example, is millennia old. Spanish influence in southern Florida started over 500 years ago, and in Texas about 300 years ago. Even in Colorado, Latinos began settling in the Front Range in the mid 1800s and in the San Luis even before that. But in the Roaring Fork, and elsewhere on the Western Slope, it wasn’t until the 1980s that significant numbers of Latinos started making their home here.
In other words, the Latino community here is very young, and hasn’t had anywhere near the time those other communities have had to build the human and financial capital needed for true equality and inclusion. That takes time, generational time. Think Los Angeles.
Second, anyone in the Roaring Fork Valley who works for a living — young or old, Anglo, Latino or otherwise — faces limited employment opportunities. It’s never been easy to make a living here, and nowadays, unless you want a career in hospitality or real estate, the opportunities at every educational and skill level are manifestly better on the Front Range and in other urban centers.
So when young professionals, whatever their ethnicity, leave this valley, maybe that’s not a bad thing, even though we hate to see them go. Perhaps it’s to be celebrated that they’ve escaped our little backwater and have found a better chance to prosper in the big, wide world.
Barry Vaughan
El Jebel