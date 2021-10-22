Editor:
A little background. I’ve been on the Glenwood Springs Airport Advisory Board off and on since the late 1980s. I was chairman during the special election in 1997 — with the highest voter turnout. The citizens overwhelmingly voted to keep the airport. Did that council take these results into consideration? No. That council still took the position that the future of the airport was uncertain.
Guess this current council’s position? The future of the airport is uncertain.
I’m on the board again and we were not consulted about the proposed improvements. Somehow these improvements need to be funded by the taxpayers. “If they want to keep the airport, they should pay for it”, said Mayor Jonathan Godes.
The airport has suffered from benign neglect long enough. The list of improvements is large because these items have been refused because ‘the airport’s future is uncertain.”
I collected signatures to add an amendment to let the voters determine the airport’s viability. My signatures were disallowed. I was told my petition had been disassembled. It wasn’t. I had taken steps to ensure its integrity.
This council is being disingenuous.
Vote no on 2A and 2B. Then call your council representative and tell them why. A no vote here doesn’t determine the airport’s future. You are aware that council is asking for bogus funding for a project that hasn’t been funded yet.
Grant funding was lost so council is asking taxpayers to pick up the tab.
Stephanie Stanfield
Glenwood Springs