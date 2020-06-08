Editor:
418 ppm is the concentration of carbon dioxide in the air at Mauna Kae in Hawaii. The earth has not seen this level in ages; archaeological that is. This number is going up even as the pandemic has pushed down the daily emissions, and by an amount more than we have seen in years. What will be done about this?
Let me describe a similar problem about the will to make painful changes. The Ogallala underground reservoir runs north and south from Texas to South Dakota. Huge amounts of water are pumped up to water crops. The water level is declining rapidly at an ever-increasing rate. More and wells are going dry. As wells dry, the farms will stop producing. Everyone there knows about this and practically nothing is being done. Individuals are locked into making a living. Individual actions will not solve the problem.
The coronavirus pandemic has given us a pause to see a significant change. But the overwhelming pressure is to get the economy going again as fast as possible and then some. In other words, to keep doing all the things that have brought us climate change, and then some. We are missing a great opportunity to reframe the paradigm. Again, individual actions will not solve this problem.
Locally, in Carbondale and the rest of the valley, building projects are cranking, more are in the pipeline, and the population is increasing rapidly. Community leaders are demanding more housing, which will force more development and more population growth.
I have been fretting and writing about our little “problem” for years now. (“Problem”: the demise of life as we know it.) Locally, we are going the wrong way.
I am open to suggestions: what will we do about this?
Pat Hunter
Carbondale