Editor:
I was attempting to ignore the event that ultimately lead to the decision to euthanize more bears, including cubs. When I first saw the headline my heart stopped and as I hear locals talking about it, I continue to feel the angst. Thanks James and others who are willing to share their dismay of the end decision ending the lives of some of our local bears. I would like to understand how these decisions are made. Undoubtedly, our wildlife officers have very difficult jobs and decisions to make, but how are these decisions formulated? How about a citizen task force.
We all know in the past we, the community, have also had to bare the sad news of the euthanization of other types of wildlife. Is it possible that we open our minds to a different kind of thinking wherein we start having a little more respect for our wildlife and more discussion? Perhaps if more locals were willing to share how they feel, we would have a solution that makes more sense.
Natalie Blanchard
Aspen