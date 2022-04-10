Editor:
This is our town. it doesn’t belong to the developers, Realtors or city council. We work hard, pay taxes and contribute. We love West Glenwood, and we miss the old drive-in and all the other open spaces we once had. Currently, we have one postage-stamp-sized park, a couple full schools and infrastructure that is barely adequate. The proposed 300 units by R2 developers would deny us our safety, welfare, quality of life and, as Garfield County says, turn West Glenwood into a nightmare. It is critical for Glenwood residents who are registered voters to vote yes on B by May 3. A vote of yes on B will be a vote to deny the annexation and the 480 Donegan proposal.
Michael Hoban
Glenwood Springs