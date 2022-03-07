“I’m seriously going to throw your phone in the Roaring Fork River if you don’t put that thing away,” I chided my friend’s son, Jaden, over dinner at Matsuhisa last week. “We literally are at one of the best restaurants in the world. Snapchat can wait.”
He responded to my scolding with a lopsided grin and a bashful expression punctuated by long lashes and heavy lids. I suspect this finely tuned charm is exactly why his mother can’t resist him. He’s still her baby, even though he is 18 years old.
The only child of a close friend of ours who came to visit last weekend, Jaden and his mom are from Newport Beach. He is every bit the California boy with his shaggy hair, easy good looks and sockless feet stuffed into floppy Converse All-Stars. He complained about being bored from the moment he arrived with his buddy in tow, which confused me because they had their noses buried in their phones no matter if we were at home lounging on the couch or cruising around downtown Aspen.
I love teenagers, in part because I’m pretty sure my own personal development came to a grinding halt at around age 15, and also because I know how much they care even if they pretend they don’t. If you know how to navigate the hyper self-conscious world of their hormonally conflated, rapidly developing brains — you know to tread lightly but also to give them the space and respect they need, living in the purgatory between childhood and adulthood.
I feel for Jaden’s mom, who is not only faced with the challenges of managing her teenager but having to deal with a technological world that has whittled communication into likes, emojis and the bizarre soundtrack of truncated TikTok videos polluting their world in a never-ending social media feed, like garbage in a river that floats out to sea.
“Can you even imagine how bad technology is going to be by the time Levi grows up?” I asked Jaden’s mom. “It’s probably going to be a device that’s, like, embedded in his pupils and I’m going to be yelling, ‘Is that thing on? Turn it off!’”
Looking at Jaden is like taking a glimpse into my own future as the mother of a boy who, at 6 years old, has already memorized all the lyrics to “Baby’s Got Back,” knows the passcodes for all our devices and wants to be a monster truck driver/pro snowmobiler/skateboarder when he grows up.
I can imagine Levi when he’s Jaden’s age — taller than his father but still lanky, with long puppy-sized feet, shaggy hair that curls around his ears, his face hidden in the shadow of a low-slung baseball hat or oversized hood. I don’t know if these kids’ heads are cast down and shoulders hunched because of so much scrolling or because they have not yet learned all the reasons to hold their heads up high.
I thought about this as I was watching Levi sleep the other night, my heart physically aching with love like an emotional cramp, finally understanding all my friends who lament about how fast their kids grew up.
Love is always more intense when it’s fleeting. After all, the child who went to sleep last night is going to be different than the child who wakes up the next morning. Their limbs seem to lengthen overnight like a vine that takes over, the growth more rapid than anything you could have possibly imagined when you held them as a baby for the first time.
My boy will grow up too fast. At some point, he will stop reaching for my hand unconsciously when we cross the street. He will no longer need me to wash his hair or help him get dressed or tuck his pants into his boots. He, too, will become a teenager who curls into himself, hiding beneath the shell that’s only there to protect the fragility of not yet knowing who he is.
When Jaden bashfully puts his phone away and takes a moment to savor the new-style salmon sashimi, fish so delicate it melts onto your tongue like a first kiss, I seize on this window of opportunity to have an actual conversation with him and begin hammering him with questions. “Do you like Insta or Snapchat? Where did you apply to college? What kind of car do you drive? Do you have a girlfriend? Will you break up next year or try to do the long-distance thing?”
And then finally, “What would you do if I really did throw your phone in the river?”
He looked at me, a wide smile lighting up his whole face and said, “I’d probably be relieved.”
Maybe there is hope after all. The kids are alright.
Ali Margo is a work-from-home mom who wears overpriced sweat suits from Aviator Nation most days. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.