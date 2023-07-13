Editor:
Re: Ali Margo’s column (“Stop complaining and celebrate Basalt,” Aspen Daily News, July 10). You opened by mentioning a very overpriced dress at the Basalt Sunday Market. You tasted and sampled other items, leaving with a free massage. Wow, that was so uncalled for — you went on to editorialize about the Park Art structures.
I’m a small, hardworking vendor there who sews all her clothing in a condo nearby. My prices are reasonable but also guarantee I make a profit, which is always a challenge for artistic people. Most everything here are unique items or yummy food and produce. That one vendor you focused on is not representative of all the other vendors here!
And on top of that, it was only your opinion that it was too expensive. I have people who are fine with my prices and others who walk away. It’s cool but don’t post it in the paper!
S. Wallace
Basalt