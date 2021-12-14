Up at Spring Gulch, I was Nordic skiing in the dusky dusk. I came across an imprint in the snow. It was a clear embossment made by a large bird of prey. Poor rabbit probably never saw or heard the Great Horned Owl swooping from a treetop, descending in deathly silence.
I'm in constant wonder about the animals, bugs and plants that are working under snow, underwater and up in the air. And I am especially curious about the critters that work nocturnally, rarely to be seen by humans except at zoos or at the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies.
I mean, when was the last time you saw an owl? There are 14 species of owls lurking in Colorado. The Great Horned Owl is the most prevalent and is the biggest bird on the market. How can a bird with a 5-foot wingspan go under the radar like that? Despite being pretty enormous, they only weigh 3-4 pounds soaking wet.
Well, Great Horned Owls are very stealthy, despite their size. And they can see you way before you are likely to see them, especially at night. These owls can see in the dark 100 times better than humans. Makes me glad that they don't have a 20-foot wingspan and a taste for weak humans.
They feed on the big stuff, like rabbits, skunks, squirrels, even small dogs and domestic cats. These bad boys and girls have been known to take down hawks, herons and ducks and other pretty formidable birds. I was fascinated to learn that they can't roll their eyes or even turn their eyes side to side. That's why they turn their heads and stare straight ahead. If a Great Horned Owl is looking backwards, it can turn its head all the way around to the same spot on the other side, giving it a 360 degree pan without moving the lower body. Creepy but cool.
These birds can live upwards of 30 years and have no natural predators — except man, of course. Owls often end up getting hit by cars or ensnared in traps or being shot by almighty man. In captivity these owls can live more than 50 years.
Since we rarely get to see them in the wild, we must watch for signs that they are among us. The imprint in the snow is a beautiful and deadly symbol of their fierceness and stealth.
Great Horned Owls are not completely stealth. They are the ones that make the “hoo-hoo” sound. Why do they do that if they are trying to stay hidden? I'm glad you asked. It turns out that the owls make this conspicuous sound not to find a mate but to let other owls and creatures know that the territory is already occupied and they better stay away. And yes, they mate for life and take over another bird's nest for dropping and incubating eggs. Otherwise they live in holes in trees and other inconspicuous housing.
My dog spends a lot of time with his nose under the snow. And his sensitive sniffer will lead him to places where small rodents are skittering under the drifts, just out of sight. I'm trying something new with Chooch, my small mutt shelter dog. I let him take me for walks. I don't berate him for not moving along. I just let him sniff and then, of course, pee just so. It's stunning how much urine he can distribute over a very wide area. His territory is vast but well maintained.
Chooch is a creature of habit. He walks down to what I call the “killing fields” to take care of his business. I clean it up every time but he will find that spot and do it again, sampling the grasses, snows, rocks and dirt until everything is lined up just right.
We humans think we are pretty smart and capable but when I look closely at Chooch he is like an olfactory supercomputer, parsing every molecule of scent in the air. On close inspection his little wet black nose twitches back and forth, up and down and diagonally turning his sniffer into the breeze, no matter how slight. I often wonder what's going on in the hard drive, what he determines as important or just business as usual. He's a mysterious creature!
Chooch doesn't have a whole lot of common sense when it comes to other wild creatures. I've seen him chase rabbits and foxes with no chance of success, but he can't help himself. He did finally capture and behead a prairie dog last summer, leaving the head on the kitchen floor as proof of his instinctual prowess.
At night I keep him on a short leash and supervise his walk to the Killing Fields. Otherwise he might fall victim to a Great Horned Owl or one of the massive mountain lions sighted nearby.
Steve Skinner urges you to explore the unseen. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.