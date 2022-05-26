Editor:
May 25 was the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death by suffocation.
I urge everyone to watch the 13-minute video of the blond-bearded pulmonologist in the witness box in the Derek Chauvin trial. Martin J Tobin has a Wiki page. It’s of interest to those of us who are now carrying around bottles of supplementary oxygen,
Referring to details from the police body camera videos, Dr. Martin J. Tobin gave the jury a fascinating explanation of the physiology of breathing coordinated with the body camera videos specifically showing how Mr Floyd started exhibiting brain damage at 5 minutes and 3 seconds from when he was pinned down. He also pointed out that Mr. Floyd was ineffectually trying to expand his chest by pushing his hip and heel against the side of the car, pushing his face into the street to raise his back, and crying for his mother before blacking out.
Here is the YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HGijfVyfIw
David Bentley
Aspen