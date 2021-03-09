Editor:
“Preserve, conserve and protect are the action terms used throughout these plans to describe how Pitkin County envisions its future.” These words come directly from the Overview of the Pitkin County Comprehensive Plan (page 19). The answer from county commissioners to Aspen Skiing Co.’s request to open Pandora’s to expansion, from rural to ski recreation, is a very clear and simple NO.
If they always wanted to open it up, they shouldn’t have called it Pandora’s in the first place. In the Greek myth, it wasn’t actually a box, but was mistranslated by an ignorant Western European a few centuries ago. The Greek word was Pithos, a large storage container, more like a jar or amphora, and Pandora’s was full of pestilence and every type of evil. One brother warned the other not to open it.
In this case, the storage container on the mountain being looked at for opening is full of trees, wildlife habitat and pristine wilderness. Instead of leaving it for the already threatened animals, harassed by explosions of dynamite that protect us from sliding snow, a columnist would like to cut it down for firewood, so the explosions can go farther into the wilderness, and yet more electricity can be burned on the mountain to power yet another chairlift?
Landscaping experience does not give one the right to go tearing into national wilderness on behalf of a rebranded skiing corporation that used to be a mining corporation, which is why the mountain the columnist described in historical society pictures was bald. There weren’t any trees because they’d all been cut down to build the housing for the 16,000-plus inhabitants, and the mineshafts that criss-crossed the underbelly of the town and surrounding mountains; or were burned to make way for the mines themselves.
The same column also managed advocacy for expansion on the other side of the mountain, in this case for a monstrosity on the mountainside called 1A, like the cute little chairlift. It would take part of a ski run (Norway) and turn it into a fractional ownership construction project, bringing with it endless traffic issues in a quiet part of town. The pro-1A campaign cost about a dollar per square foot for every inch of fractional ownership and “hotel.”
Another columnist, who also happened to have been hired for the pro-1A campaign, is adamantly opposed to 10,000-square-foot mansions, and rightly so, but somehow he’s advocating for a 300,000-square-foot timeshare hotel combo? That 1A decision should be repealed alongside the “Citizens United” Supreme Court decision that paved the way for it as it gave private corporate interests the rights of human “citizens” to contribute unlimited dollars to both national and municipal political campaigns. The citizens united behind it were not the ones representative democracy is supposed to represent.
The expansion of both sides of Aspen Mountain should be halted. For those who want more intermediate skiing terrain, may I suggest Snowmass. It has fewer trees and a corresponding rollercoaster through the forest.
Andrew Scott
Aspen