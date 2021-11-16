(Note: This letter was originally sent to the Pitkin County Board of County Commissioners.)
Editor:
I am respectfully writing to ask that you reconsider the straw poll and deny Pandora’s expansion at this time.
Growth management is about the concurrency of infrastructure to support a community’s needs as it grows. Our community infrastructure is woefully inadequate to the demands of today, without the addition of new tourism attractions and demand.
As you know, the county doesn’t have any source of dedicated funding to address either the lack of child care facilities, their staffing requirements or our severe and worsening affordable housing crisis.
Yes, the county passes through state funds to help our lowest income families with child care costs — but when there are no facilities with “slots” open and a child care worker shortage — that state passthrough isn’t helping our larger countywide child care needs.
Yes, the county has some affordable housing “mitigation dollars” from new growth it approves — but that only mitigates a fraction of the new employees that very growth generates — so that the housing shortfall increases with each approval! There is no dedicated county source of money to even begin to deal with the overwhelming shortfall of affordable housing needed to keep basic community services and businesses running; let alone offering ‘world class resort’ level amenities.
Where will the new skiers park? Oh they will be on transit! How ironic that Aspen Skiing Co. has thus far declined to help fund a pedestrian underpass at Buttermilk for skiers to safely use transit, and to allow transit to move more efficiently.
Is Red Mountain going to be residential, or is that going to be “all in” on short-term rentals while the “rural parts” of Pitkin County are protected from the impacts to their neighborhoods? How many short-term rentals are in the county now and how are they tracked, taxed and mitigated? With every 10,000 square-foot home built in the past now becoming a de facto hotel, how will the county help restore the physical and human infrastructure needed to maintain any sort of balance between housing/workers/child care and the demands of the resort?
Where will the water come from for snowmaking “to the bottom of Pandora’s,” as one commissioner stated — when Aspen is facing projected stream flow reductions of up to 30% by 2050 and must spend tens of millions of dollars to build a reservoir and pump-back system, just to ensure water services to today’s demands?
With all sincerity, I am simply saying an approval of Pandora’s now is premature. Follow your staff’s recommendations and either table or deny the application. When the county can tell the public who they are partnering with, when and where they will build new child care facilities; when and where and with what resources they will begin to build new housing for the Pitkin community’s workforce needs, when our human and physical infrastructure have some level of sufficiency to handle new growth — then we can look at Pandora’s again.
Rachel E. Richards
Former Pitkin County commissioner and current Aspen City Council