Editor:
Last week we learned that our local housing shortage is so bad, that the SkiCo is offering incentives to local homeowners to house ski company workers. This week, the final BOCC vote will be taken on the Pandora’s expansion. Isn’t it contradictory to be requesting more ski terrain while simultaneously acknowledging a lack of worker housing?
With our very real problems of traffic, lack of service workers, lack of housing and lower streamflows stressed even more because of increased snowmaking, this expansion only adds to these problems.
While we may need to expand into Pandora’s in the future, the choices we make now matter more than ever.
John Doyle
Aspen