Editor:
Please support the Pandora’s expansion. It comes with no additional development tied to it, it is ski area only. It won’t drive the need for more beds, nor does it come with any conditions of approved new beds or development except runs and a lift — what’s to dislike? It is for skiers. Not surprisingly, those against everything are against this. In my view, there is good new stuff and bad new stuff and this is nothing but good. One can’t even see it until reaching the top of the mountain.
If you’ve heard that the snowmobilers are getting screwed, well, I was worried about that, too. But I have looked at the plans and asked questions of the project team and am personally very satisfied that the issues have all been addressed — there will be access and a marina.
For more information go to friendsofpandoras.com and please sign the petition at http://chng.it/cyHKtBY8FR. The meeting before the BOCC is Aug. 25. Please act fast.
Scott Writer
Aspen