Now that the artist formerly known as Pandora’s has been rebranded “Hero’s,” the highly entertaining nomenclature debate has officially begun.
My initial reaction was that it’s a somewhat strange name change.
My second was, it’s gotta be a typo or April Fools.
My third was, it is a reasonable name, and not all heroes wear capes.
My fourth, you can call it “Dorothy” for all I care, it’s still Pandora’s to me.
Anything to do with the enigmatic backside of Aspen Mountain and the myriad stakeholders is always controversial. This latest docudrama is already shaping up to be a classic new Aspen versus old Aspen name-change fiasco.
I love it how whenever there’s change on the ski mountains, everyone is suddenly a ski area management expert — from the chairlift alignment, to the road cuts, to the run layout, to the naming. Aspen Mountain regulars are particularly sensitive in these regards, as there is an odd sense of ownership that runs considerably deeper than with any of the other mountains. There’s a lot of “they shoulda” and “I woulda.” If Aspen Mountain were a TV series, it would be a grizzled local character-rich soap opera called, “As The Gondola Turns.”
My Tuesday evening was spent texting back and forth about the new names’ grammatical validity with a guy nicknamed “Brain.” Not a dude you want to get on the wrong side of a syntactic skirmish with. He pointed out that the plural of hero was heroes, and referenced a grammar database. Heros,’ with an apostrophe after the “s,” he postulated, referenced a genus of fish. Sounds fishy to me.
Hero’s, I countered with, would be the possessive of a character named Hero. I urged him to look up “Hero’s Journey,” to which he then sheathed his sword and stood down. After the apocryphal apostrophe standoff, I needed the gentle nudge of a sleeping pill to get to sleep that night.
Upon further consideration, the “Hero’s” mythological reference makes perfect sense to me now in terms of meshing with the previous “Pandora’s” naming concept. I re-learned through the article in the paper the next day that Tim Howe, a former Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol with a colorful past, was responsible for naming the Pandora’s area. He opened a box or two in his day, most notably that of Meta Burden, who died back there 50 years ago, as chronicled by her nephew, Nick Paumgarten in the New Yorker, James Salter in an essay and in Aspen Journalism. I know her son.
Tim was a fairly regular fixture over at our house when I was a kid. He taught my dad, who always enviously held Tim in high regard as a highly trained woodsman and mountain man, how to chop firewood for the winter. Tim had this log-splitter device that he would attach to the rear wheel of his Willy’s Jeep, jack it up in the driveway, start the engine, put it in first gear and let it idle. The whole thing seemed extremely sketchy. I feared returning home from my adventures to find my dad pinned underneath the contraption. I’m surprised no one was ever maimed by it.
If you don’t like the new name “Hero’s” or think it’s stupid, the good news is that when you buy and open up your own ski area, you can call the runs whatever you want. If you were against the Pandora’s expansion in the first place, there’s no law that says you have to ski the new terrain, either.
You can still call it Pandora’s. It’ll be the new, defiant, local “flex” on the gondola in front of tourists. I get it. There are women in town I grew up with who I refuse to acknowledge their married last names. I defiantly still say “Highlands'' bowl, call Eagle Hill “Ego” hill, and unabashedly refer to Aspen Mountain as “Ajax.” You’re going to have to wash my mouth out with soap, which I bet a lot of my readers would love to do.
Regardless of what you call Hero’s, the new power move on a powder day is going to be the exit stage left out of the gondola and slash the new territory. The name gives literal meaning to the term “Hero Snow.” With a 20% increase in skiable acreage, that means that on a powder day, the mountain won’t be entirely skied-off until at least 10:23 a.m. I’m curious to see if there will be a RF ticket checker turnstile at the bottom of the new lift, or if the proverbial pass-less freeloading anti-Hero’s will ski the fresh produce for free all day.
I did notice some objection to the hard boundary closure surrounding the new terrain, and hypothesized that’s because the Northstar Nature Preserve sits directly below, and the powers that be, including Mountain Rescue, don’t want that to become an egress for body removal all winter.
The new Hero’s terrain and the battle to get it opened was a clash I inserted myself into from the beginning, and a battle it was. I’m getting to the point now where I can begin the process of wrapping my egg-shaped head around the new name change. When I catch myself getting sucked into the inevitable Pandora’s/Hero’s debate from here on out, I’m going to have to be vigilant and remind myself this is but a fleeting matter to be spurned, and fall back into my reliable default mode of “shut up and ski.” More intermediate terrain suits my gracefully aging ski attitude just fine.