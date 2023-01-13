Editor:
Thank you to Mike Petrie (“Lifestyle no longer exists,” Jan. 11) for stating so succinctly the feelings of myself and others who have lived, loved and worked in Aspen all these years.
It’s heartbreaking to see the huge division between the “classes” of people here now. Yes, 50 years ago when I moved here everyone was equal; in fact, the visitors and more financially secure residents all wanted to look like and feel like they were one of us. Visitors were so happy to see the same waitpersons, bartenders and clothing store workers who recognized them when they came back to their favorite places in Aspen. Every place in Aspen was unique since there were laws keeping chain stores, like Chanel and Gucci, out. They also appreciated our hard work and did the best they could to dress and act like one of “us.”
We were one big, happy family. All the workers supported each other, and we knew all the maids, waiters, dishwashers and behind-the-counter support. Everyone who worked here, lived here, too. We helped each other when someone needed help. It seemed like utopia. Our politicians made the best laws to protect our environment and way of life. The current divisions have broken the spirit of the wonderful town I knew. As I said, Mike Petrie said it much more eloquently than I ever can. And by the way, he and I are still friends after all these years.
Jan Louthis
Aspen