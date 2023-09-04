Editor:
Good tourist behavior is appreciated, bad behavior is not. Part of being a good tourist is learning about local values.
Here in Aspen, we recycle a lot since our landfill is time-limited and we love our clean mountain air which is why the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority has a bunch of EV buses.
The Aspen City Council passed an ordinance requiring that the engines of parked cars need to be turned off. I see people parked with windows down and they’re polluting the air we breathe. The worst people park their cars, roll up the windows and leave the engine running and nobody is inside the cabin.
These people are insane — they are burning their grandchildren’s future.
Tom Mooney
Aspen