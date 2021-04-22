Editor:
Having seen a recent letter regarding the problem at City Market just trying to stay out of other drivers’ way. Seems that I find the same problem. So I have chosen to park far away from the other cars. Its easier to park in the southernmost parking lot and walk. Those that have been discourteous at the other market are doing the same thing at this market, too. Let’s hope that as spring comes back, we can start getting back to normal and not have to wear masks all the time — perhaps tempers will not flare as much.
Audrey Spaulding
Carbondale