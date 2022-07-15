Editor:
If you want to introduce a “Living Lab” that makes every Aspen inhabitant a lab rat, please “try it out” on a ballot first.
Don’t go spending taxpayer dollars, removing the people’s parking as some twisted experiment in municipal interventionism. Did we like having businesses and a semi-functioning town? You know it’s mostly people who don’t live in Aspen who keep Aspen alive? From the trucks who deliver our food, to the gas that is delivered to keep you warm in the winter, to a whole lot of city and county employees who live “out there” beyond the roundabout. Let’s not forget the tourists and the absent but home-owning taxpayer base.
Most of the workers in town drive in — maids, construction workers, people who come every day, sometimes commuting for hours, with cars full of cleaning supplies, tools and construction equipment to keep the town running! You expect them to park at the Intercept lot, after they’ve driven an hour already, and to do what? Try to pack all their equipment and supplies onto the bus seat next to them?
Spend the taxpayers’ dollars removing all those parking meters all over town that clog the streets with cars trying to move two or three times a day to avoid the penalties y’all are about to increase. The parking in town belongs to the people, not to the city government. A $140 million budget isn’t enough for you? Is more revenue needed to buy free-market apartments outside the roundabout to further inflate real estate prices and compete with APCHA while making parking and traffic problems worse by removing parking spaces downtown? “Dumb and Dumber” strikes again.
Andrew Scott
Snowmass