When I think of Afghanistan, my college classmate Bushra Aryan and my friend Stacy Bare take center stage. Aryan has always embodied, to me, feminism on fire and the actualization of globally connected potential. And Bare is the tireless enthusiast for the world in which we could live, despite having fought for the world in which we do live.
Like many in the early 2000s, I read and appreciated “A Thousand Splendid Suns” and “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini and “The Man Who Would Be King: The First American in Afghanistan” by Ben Macintyre, but for a West Point (United States Military Academy) dropout with a bachelor’s in International Studies focused on the Middle East, I knew surprisingly little about Afghanistan.
Then my friends and family started deploying to Afghanistan, and some people I went to USMA with even died there, notably Captain Daniel Whitten at 28 years old, who was a leader in my company, H2 Hammer. And today we’re in this mess — or out of it, depending on whom you ask. The world has seemingly turned upside down on all levels, like we’re living Hendrix’s “If 6 Was 9” riff daily, from alternating flash flood and wildfire alerts to geopolitics and pandemics to a beloved SkiCo logo whose redesign resembles the pip for a suit of spades in a playing card deck.
My opinions on Afghanistan are succinct and may be summed up accordingly: I am saddened, but not surprised. I subscribe to the Archilochus maxim, “We don’t rise to the level of our expectations; we fall to the level of our training.” The U.S., hegemonic as it is, has never been particularly adept at nation building, at least compared to our European counterparts. Perhaps no nation more than Afghanistan has been more successfully, dogmatically resistant to the nation-building attempts of empires throughout its history, from its Buddhist and Hindu origins to Genghis Khan in 1219 AD to the Persians, Brits, Soviets and Americans.
I believe most people and places come full circle and don’t evolve that much in the final analysis; humans tend to prioritize comfort and convenience over lasting change. Yet for a precious few, time will bear out what we all live to witness, a transformation which allows the continuation of life and its species: progression. Some people and things really do change for the better, often through (not because of) unspeakable trauma followed by difficult, daily choice. Cognitive scientist and humanistic psychologist Scott Barry Kaufman writes about this “Existential Gratitude Scale” and the concept of “post-traumatic growth” in an Aug. 18, 2021 article in The Atlantic on “tragic optimism,” a term coined by Viktor Frankl, the famous Austrian Holocaust survivor, author (“Man’s Search for Meaning”), philosopher and psychiatrist. By this metric, Afghanistan remains a cause célèbre for hope, with people like Bushra Aryan and Stacy Bare its champions.
Bushra Aryan was a graduate resident director while I was a resident assistant at the University of Denver. Despite the small campus, we ran in different circles and had contrasting approaches to the job (I adopted more of a laissez-faire, “lunatic in charge of the asylum” approach that involved trading tequila shots for condoms my first Sunday morning on duty as part of a frantic, door-to-door scavenger hunt/“meet and greet” with two floors of new residents). Aryan, on the other hand, was awarded her Ph.D. in August 2010 — mere months after Whitten was KIA (Feb. 2, 2010) — for a dissertation entitled “From Kabul to the Academy: Narratives of Afghan Women’s Journeys to and through U.S. Doctoral Programs.” Today she is the Phoenix-based Founder of Queen Bee Life Maven, a self-described “advocate, ally, and consultant for women’s education and empowerment.”
Hosseini wrote, “A society has no chance of success if its women are uneducated,” and in this respect, Aryan has always represented the pinnacle of hope to me. At minimum, recent events put this societal cornerstone in jeopardy, if not threaten to make her story impossible.
Stacy Bare is a U.S. Army veteran, UPenn grad, former director of the Sierra Club Outdoors, North Face ambassador, National Geographic Adventurer of the Year (2014), and as many other accolades as one can hang on his 6’7” frame. Our pillow texts always end with two grown men saying, “I love you” because we know exactly how short, fast, hot and precious this lap is, and we never miss a chance to tell the people in our orbits who and what they are to us. Bare is also the creator of “Adventure Not War,” a wonderful film whose overview concludes as follows and pairs nicely with Bare’s “Ski Iraq” tee: “This time around, they are not invading soldiers, but mountain lovers, building cultural bridges, working toward peace and rewriting a happier ending to their stories.”
Using the reframe and reintegration Bare champions in “Adventure Not War,” we can choose to allow people and places to help “turn my 6s to 9s,” like Big Wild sang at Belly Up Wednesday. There are angels among us helping to do just that, and they are people like Aryan and Bare, working to give people and countries empowerment, education, access, opportunity. Sometimes that opportunity looks like a textbook, sometimes it looks like a pair of skis — and sometimes it looks like an M16. Bare has done both, and I hope that with so many of our ski areas founded by 10th Mountain Division soldiers, we can understand and embrace this duality. Bare is currently reworking his film in light of recent events to adjust to the tragic new context, having last skied in Afghanistan in 2019.
We may live in a world of 6s, but I choose, daily, to wake up and see the possibility of a 9. And so, although I wholeheartedly believe the war is lost (generally and metaphorically speaking, but also in Afghanistan), I even more wholeheartedly believe the battles for decency, opportunity, stewardship and civility are nonetheless worth the effort, simply because the right thing is always worth it (the effort). I don’t know that we have ever done the “right thing” in Afghanistan. I do know that abandoning women, children and allies in the manner we have is wrong. Hosseini also reminds us that, “War doesn’t negate decency. It demands it, even more than in times of peace.”
Follow @stacyabare (Insta) for ways to help in Afghanistan, and contact bushra@queenbeelifemaven.com for information on female education and empowerment.