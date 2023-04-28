Steve Marolt and I recently met at Spring Cafe to have a “difficult conversation.” We both contributed to this situation and wanted to resolve the issue in person. For my part, when I’m not busy writing words of compassion and empathy for a bimonthly column I have the luxury of editing, real-time verbal conflict with me can feel like the equivalent of wrestling a pit bull while at a rattlesnake petting zoo. I am not proud of this. In fact, I’m quite embarrassed by it, ashamed even. For those of you who have been the recipients of these words, I apologize. These words brought me to Spring Cafe one morning, sitting across from Steve.
We resolved the issue in short order, both taking accountability and apologizing for our respective roles. I then seditiously confessed to Steve I thought I was moving to Los Angeles for a new job, and that it was important to me to maintain a connection to supporting Aspen locals and continuing to have him as my CPA. After all, I bought my first pair of AT boots and skis from Steve’s old company, 8k Peak. I would have felt more comfortable telling Steve I was moving to Vail than L.A., because the aesthetic of “the guy who designed Wendy’s” (T.J. Burke, “Aspen Extreme”) is more appealing to me than that of Restoration Hardware.
I expressed excitement and trepidation about the move, and referenced Roger’s (Marolt) columns on the topic. Steve suggested I write one of my own, and told me Aspen would always be here and encouraged me to take the opportunity.
The opportunity vaporized quicker than Silicon Valley Bank, as I had my last interview with the SVP of a venture capital firm one week after the collapse. That began a personal decline that ultimately landed me in the hospital. I’m not ready to write fully about that yet, but I will. On the way to the hospital, however, a funny thing happened. We passed a sign that said, “Olympic City, USA — Colorado Springs,” which, being dragged five hours from my home, east across the Maginot Line of Vail’s “Ski Law” billboards and south towards Cañon City and another kind of institution, that sign felt alternately like salt in an open wound or a divine signal from God. I chose to view it as the latter. Life happens for us, not to us.
One night in my hospital bed, staring at the ceiling, stressed and completely broken that I had a few key “match point” balls balance on the net, only to fall swiftly and in rapid succession to the other side with significant personal, professional and financial consequences, I started to sob (normally I would just gently weep and fall asleep in the fetal position).
Seeking comfort, I thought about what makes a “home.” About who makes a home. About all of the recent columns and sentiment on the death of Aspen as we know it and my general agreement with these things, which would lead me to cancel my lease and orient my head around a move to L.A. Yet maybe my body and brain were rejecting it so viscerally that I was in a hospital.
And then I thought about a favorite quote from the hilarious Herman Wouk novel, “Don’t Stop the Carnival.”
“The West Indian is not exactly hostile to change, but he is not much inclined to believe in it. This comes from a piece of wisdom that his climate of eternal summer teaches him. It is that, under all the parade of human effort and noise, today is like yesterday, and tomorrow will be like today; that existence is a wheel of recurring patterns from which no one escapes; that all anybody does in this life is live for a while and then die for good, without finding out much; and that therefore the idea is to take things easy and enjoy the passing time under the sun. The white people charging hopefully around the islands these days in the noon glare, making deals, bulldozing airstrips, hammering up hotels, laying out marinas, opening new banks, night clubs, and gift shops, are to him merely a passing plague. They have come before and gone before.”
I realized in that moment that Aspen was, and would always be, my home. I considered that all we need to do to survive the pandemic of misplaced megalomania by ants who are going to die is remember that we are ants who are going to die (there’s an app for that, and it’s called WeCroak and is wonderful) while enjoying life in arguably the best anthill on planet earth, no matter who buys or builds what. There is no cash value for the real adventures and the realest people in any place on this planet. You either have it in your soul, or you don’t. And the people of Aspen have it in their soul. I love my neighborhood of Aspen like “saudade,” sunshine and summer days; more than mezcal, music and motorcycles.
Steve stood up to leave, and said he was happy with the way our talk went and relieved because he was nervous. He paused and said, “But that’s a good thing, because nerves mean you care.”
He shook my hand. I’ve had exactly one handshake like that in my entire life. In that handshake was the entirety of Aspen, a generational grip — all she has ever been, all she is, all she will ever be. Steve’s hand locked onto my forearm like an oak tree and instantly sent roots to my heart in a two-way exchange of energy across bridges and boundaries and barriers. It was the soul of what makes this place, this place. It was a reminder that when you’re home, you’re home, and the people who love you will always love you, no matter what.
It was a reminder that soon enough, the haute couture to which Restoration Hardware aspires (#protip: name change) will be out of vogue; that Protect Our Winters will evict the Chase Bank monstrosity on Main; that the creditors will be hunting Hunt; that Strafe will outsell AspenX’s Prada; that the “Quiet Years” will return, and they will be loud times for those whose soul is settled.
And on one of those quiet streets, two adult kids will apologize to each other, shake hands, talk about riding the Baja 1000, and spring into the wisdom of the West Indians’ eternal summer, Aspen style.
Contact Andrew Parrott at d3adventures@gmail.com.