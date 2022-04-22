Any adventurer is familiar with the term “unplanned overnight.” Perhaps it occurs when conducting recon for a new four-pass loop in the Marble area. Or when escorted off a local bus and asked to produce a passport at a solitary campfire burning in a Northwest African desert at 02:00 for an armed border guard. Maybe the bougie version is when an Airbnb host in Nosara changes the lockbox code halfway through your stay. Possibly Billy Ocean or Warren Zevon narrates your life’s soundtrack when you fall in love with a Caribbean queen and find yourself enmeshed in a legal case against the crown. It certainly occurs when you run out of money in Cuba.
Regardless of the gonzo Route of Administration (ROA), an unplanned overnight occurs when life does her thing and, like Mike Tyson famously quipped, “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” True adventure reveals the cognitive dissonance between who you’d like to be when recounting fish tales at the bar and who you actually are when it’s 2 a.m., you forgot to pack a down jacket and your friend wants to share the last eighth of a Clif Bar. The real adventure is not the egocentric challenge we initially solicit; rather, it is the vicissitudes of fortune along our pre-imagined route that allow us to love and learn about both others and ourselves more fully than we even imagined. Real adventure is discovery, and accordingly it can (and should) be prepared for. But it cannot be prefabricated or packaged on an REI assembly line.
This is why I rarely make plans. I set intentions. I scheme. I plot, I cajole, I aspire, I train and I envision, but I do not make travel plans. I have several good friends — who are not and will never be travel companions — who organize their itineraries via Google Docs, dates and times carefully choreographed like an orchestrated bucket list scavenger hunt. To me, this is like going to Aspen and diligently taking a bus to the Maroon Bells and then riding the bucket to the Sundeck for a $40 photo — anathema to soul and spirit.
My friend Melissa once remarked at the start of a long day pedaling the White Rim (which almost turned into an unplanned overnight), “The size of your pack is the size of your fear.” Skeptical that I needed as much food and water as I brought for 100 miles in the Moab heat, she correctly identified emasculation as an appropriate tactic to manipulate someone who occasionally suffers from the rampant medical condition of testosterone poisoning — a disease that acutely affects 11 in 10 adult males between the ages of 13 and 73 in the Roaring Fork Valley. Heeding the sage advice of a champion endurance athlete, I now simply refuse to bring a pack. I can’t say that I’ve markedly increased my fitness or orienteering abilities, but I have significantly limited my anxiety and increased my mindfulness meditation by stubbornly choosing not to think about anything except the next step, a phenomenon which helps account for the high incidence of both mental illness and ultra-endurance athletes in the RFV.
In a world where so much of our existence has been reduced to algorithms, from our Amazon Prime purchases to Pornhub predilections and Strava segments, I remain a staunch advocate for true adventure: a blissful — but not ignorant — bear hug of this spinning blue boulder, all she has to offer and all we can learn about ourselves on our orbit.
The beautiful thing about adventure is that each individual is free to choose her/his/their own path. For some, a new perspective is a walk to the mailbox or a ride on the RFTA bus. For others, it’s a trip beyond the roundabout (in either direction). Others will be sleeping on the roofs of abandoned homes and separating scorpions from cutlery hidden in morning-after kitchen drawers within Pacific Coast surfing pueblos.
Years ago, a college friend from SEAL Team 6 and I walked into the Huntley Penthouse in Santa Monica. He scoped the joint and remarked (paraphrase), “This is a nice place. If my teammates were to walk through the door, most people in here would think they were the baddest people in the room, and they wouldn’t necessarily be wrong. But what I know is that most of those men are just highly specialized boys with a very unique skillset. If you want to know what I think really being a ‘man’ is, Andrew, it’s someone who can be comfortable in the uncomfortable. I’ve met few people who can do that, well. Most are just adult boys with surplus talent or money.”
From that moment forward, I vowed to suck the nectar out of every unplanned overnight this life offered me, to treat face punches like French kisses. I stopped viewing success as a quantifiable measure of anything anyone else has and started defining it very simply: by a journal entry.
“Zero cognitive dissonance. If every identity is taken away; if it’s all stripped down to nothing (and equally important but less considered, if you have everything you dreamed of); if your life is really on the line on unfamiliar and uncomfortable turf — what is the delta between who you think you are/who you want to be and who you actually are? Most people get close to that edge and either become scared and/or decide they don’t have the stomach for that internal mirror,” I found myself writing. “I have a strong belief that we get the gift of life until we are the most complete evolution of self possible, and then we’re gone.”
I hope you make plans. I hope you live your dreams. And I hope that during at least some of those lucid dreams, you’re enjoying an unplanned overnight — something undesired but essential that shows you there’s more growth yet to be had, more possibilities to be considered, more potential on the table. After all, that’s why you came to the mountains, right?
But what do I know — I’m on another unplanned overnight myself, writing this column at 00:49 when I have a 05:00 local boat to a point break. Another sunrise, another evolution, another story; solamente two of us splashing, swimming, surfing, submerging, sessioning, searching. Planned … but loosely and at the last minute, with a healthy margin of error for time and tide alike.
Folks who want to follow/contact may reach me at aparrott@du.edu or @andrew__parrott (Insta)