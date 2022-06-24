As Aspen Ideas Festival kicks off and our primary election ballots are due Tuesday, I’ve been revisiting the maxim that “all politics is local” and looking at global trends that I believe provide a voting framework for our valley.
Outside of Aspen, IDEA is an acronym for “Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access,” one that has become popular in the corporate and tech environments in which I work. Optimally, IDEA strives to address systemic issues concerning bias and opportunity, and is not just a checkbox to satiate optics.
In 2018, I was speaking with a friend who was an executive at Nike, responsible for spearheading organizational development and leadership. I learned that on the topic of diversity, Nike’s definition is “the experiences and characteristics that make every human unique” and that “(1) diversity drives innovation and an inclusive culture and (2) representation matters.”
It’s point No. 2 that I believe is most important in our world today. Both cognitive and representative diversity are important parts of the equation, but we would be remiss — especially in a town like Aspen — not to acknowledge that the vast majority of the world does not look like our corner of it.
Aspen is rich with cognitive diversity and light on representative diversity. It is for this reason (among many others related to merit, policies and perspectives) that I’m voting for Elizabeth Velasco and Soledad Sandoval Tafoya. I’ve been impressed with the campaigns of Cole Buerger and Adam Frisch and think they are meritorious candidates who understand the Western Slope and have a lot to offer. I’m nonetheless giving the edge and opportunity to Latinas who represent not only an oft-overlooked majority of our workforce in the Roaring Fork Valley but also roughly 20% of the U.S. population. It’s a demographic that accounts for more than half (51.5%) of the total U.S. population growth between 2010 and 2020 (census.gov).
The June 20 edition of The Economist devotes press to Gustavo Petro, the winner of Colombia’s presidential election. While his story is remarkable in and of itself (Mr. Petro is both a former M19 guerrilla who was imprisoned and former mayor of Bogota), the real story is that his running mate, Francia Marquez, is Colombia’s first Black vice president. Marquez is a 40-year-old former maid and attorney who in 2018 won the prestigious Goldman Prize in environmentalism (https://www.goldmanprize.org/recipient/francia-marquez/). In 2014, Marquez led a group of 80 women on a 350-mile march from La Toma, where she grew up, to Bogotá to protest illegal mining and pressure the government to act.
I recognize all of this may seem far from the U.S. generally, and Aspen specifically, which is why I recently purchased my ticket to Medellin to meet some local friends and check things out firsthand. After all, Aspen is a former mining town who continues to have her resources stripped and whose residents frequently run hundreds of miles for far less noble reasons (I know, I used to be one of those endurance junkies). And Marquez’s story has parallels to Kamala Harris, who in 2020 became the first female, first Black and first Asian American VP of the U.S. This week, Marquez continues the global trend in Colombia, and as change and political power continue to encompass not just cognitive but also representative diversity, I’d like to see more of that in Aspen.
Aspen Ideas has a program track on Power with a description that reads, in part: “Power structures are shifting at all levels of society, at home and abroad … the number of refugees from conflict and other hardships is increasing on an unimaginable scale. Political, racial and socioeconomic divisions on the home front keep us in a constant ideological tug-of-war. Who will lead the way and how? With what tools? Where does real power lie, and how will it be exercised?”
I believe the people who will lead are those who have the most empathy, which comes from experience and produces unimaginable grit. Sandoval Tafoya and Velasco have these stories. The tools for success are critical masses of people who decide they’ve had enough, combined with clearly defined action plans. Real power lies in a variety of avenues: voting in local elections that have national and global ripple effects; using political and financial muscle through corporate and economic power (e.g. 1% for the Planet); and other mediums. Personally, I’d love to see the Protect Our Winters-centric ski town of Aspen remove POW’s public enemy No. 1, Chase Bank (protectourwinters.org/im-leaving-chase-bank-you-should-too), from Main Street in favor of the POW-endorsed Bank of the West, while contributing 1% to social justice issues and environmental concerns. Yes, our strip-mined planet matters, and you know who else matters? The marginalized people on it.
Wyclef played Belly Up in December, and of course it was a great show. And of course the radio didn’t play the rebel music song “If I Was President,” but when “No Woman No Cry” came on, I reminisced about those lived lyrics during my years in Jamaica, and I reflected on an answer I gave to Twitter when I was interviewing and asked about my contributions to IDEA and ability to scale such programs: “Look, I’m as authentic an ally as exists after the story I just told you (Parts Unknown: Port Antonio, Jamaica Feb 11, 2022), but I cannot change the fact that I’m still a white male who lives in Aspen. I want my Jamaican-American-German son to look up to his dad, sure, but you know what I want even more? I want my son to have role models who look like him to look up to.”