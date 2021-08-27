The world over, if I love you like family, you have ridden motorcycles with me. If you rode on the back, I valued and protected your life above mine. If I taught you how to twist the throttle, you hold a piece of my soul. The presence, precision, progress, trust and intimacy demanded by motos is the purest form of joy and unconditional love I have to offer. Motos have been a metaphor for life ever since I was a 12-year-old kid spending weekends in a 9-foot camper in Woodland Park, Colorado with my mom, two siblings and two dirtbikes, learning how to ride my uncle’s 1978 Honda XR75 (I had the classic Stormer Pearl Open Face gold-flake helmet before it was retro chic).
It was therefore natural that a few years ago I decided I wanted to ride the Baja 500. After manhandling a pair of bogging street-legal CRF250s up the rock staircase on Star Pass — leading to my uncle’s formal retirement from riding with me — I decided my edges were still farther out, with the right machine (read: my current KTM350). Historically, “preparation” for Baja would entail a loosely planned road trip, brushing up on my intermediate español and watching “Caselli 66: Ride the Dream.” Yet in my late 30s, I decided backwards planning was a better approach, so I could factor details such as entry requirements, finances, requisite gear, requisite skill, etc. Through this approach, I learned about the Colorado 500.
The Colorado 500, headquartered in Basalt, is — contrary to my initial understanding — not a race, but a charity ride. The route hits most of the classic road and dirt riding in Colorado, yet is famed for its stewardship. Wally Dallenbach, an American racing legend (Indy 500, CART, Pikes Peak), founded the ride in 1974 “to do the right thing; to make a good impression of motorcycles, women and men; and to leave a little charitable kindness behind to needy organizations.”
Today, the ride has a year-round chaplain and has donated over $2.5 million to local organizations, shelters and rescue services, including public schools in the Roaring Fork Valley and Silverton, the Lake City Medical Center and the U.S. Forest Service. The rider manual has strict instructions on trail etiquette as relates to speed, noise requirements, repairing trenches dug with tires, tundra (the alpine is fragile), switchbacks (don’t cut them), obstacles (be skilled enough to ride over them, not to erode and widen the trail by riding around) and ambassadorship.
In short, Dallenbach demands active presence, as Robert M. Pirsig seconds in his novel “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance: An Inquiry into Values.”
Opines Pirsig, “In a car you’re always in a compartment, and because you’re used to it you don’t realize that through that car window everything you see is just more TV. You’re a passive observer and it is all moving by you boringly in a frame. On a cycle the frame is gone. You’re completely in contact with it all. You’re in the scene, not just watching it anymore, and the sense of presence is overwhelming.”
Indeed, the motorcycle is a medium through which we can more intensely experience the world, which in turn allows us to give this gift to others. My friendship with Monlam Gyatso, a monk at Hemis monastery in Ladakh, India, began 15 years ago in a cafe in Leh with him pointing to a motorcycle and excitedly exclaiming, “Let’s make a memory!” Monlam still sends me WhatsApp videos of his rides exploring the Himalayas, and I have extended his beautifully phrased invitation to others across the years, from Central America to Southeast Asia to South America to Arbaney-Kittle.
Motos give us appreciation and humility. My friend Nick, a great rider, has a 20-year limp to show for a miscalculation off a sand dune kicker that landed him in the Colorado River. After 70 feet of air beneath him and “last moments” of introspection/acceptance, he says he “feels more comfortable and like myself on two wheels [than two feet].” Without motos, there is no balcony trail for mountain bikers to poach. A world without motorcycles, for me, is a world in which I cannot write the below thank-you letter to my grandparents (excerpt):
“... the endless repetitions were formative… As with the gears, so too in life: let the clutch out smooth and easy, but with the proper amount of confidence, aggression and gas to get up the hill. When you fall, get back up and do it again until you get it right. I realize and understand that even highly motivated, intelligent people frequently end up stuck in an environment far below their capacity, unable to break the cycle, if key people don’t offer them opportunities — however small or large — at critical junctures in their life. What one does with those opportunities (or not) is up to him/her/them. One of my ‘opportunities,’ in hindsight, was the 1978 Honda XR75… Motorcycles have always been an outlet and source of freedom and exploration for me, and these are the kinds of things you remember and reflect upon cruising down the highway, laying the bike down on winding coastal roads in Colombia.”
I hope that anyone who has been on a bike with me has had the door opened to similar internal and external growth opportunities, whether they realized it or not, whether they ever rode again or not. More than anything, I hope it was pure, present, joyful fun. Never underestimate how much one can learn about values from both machines and their mechanics, from Robert Pirsig to Aspen Motoworx, India to Aspen.
Folks who would like to contribute may contact Janet Lohman, Colorado 500 president/executive director: janet@rof.net