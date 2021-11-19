I first came to Aspen in 2005. I was a junior at the University of Denver, invited to the home of a classmate. I drove west on I-70 in a 1995 4Runner, stopped near the Nepal Restaurant in Thunder River Market to pick up a bouquet of flowers and a bottle of wine as tokens of appreciation, and 30 miles later almost drove straight onto the airport runway instead of banking left outside the Airport Business Center. I still do this late at night if the runway edge lights catch my tired brain at the right moment, freezing me like a deer as I belt Cher’s “Just Like Jesse James” at full-lung capacity.
I drove into the Hunter Creek lot — all 23 of them — finally finding the correct building. I stepped over the “Toke It Easy” reminder someone long ago carved in wet cement, feeling more at ease with each step. The door opened and I was greeted by a woman whose only visible signs of age were corded forearms I envied and a glimmer in the eyes that suggested she had been here, seen it and done it all, likely since the late ’60s or early ’70s. I nervously presented the flowers and bottle of wine like a shy 16-year-old going on his first date, blissfully unaware of the wounds and wonders that lay ahead, solidly out of his league, intuitively aware that his reach likely exceeded his grasp and he had stepped into a whole new world. Aspen still feels like that to me, which is why I love her.
The woman eyed me head to toe and dryly commented, “Well, young man, I’m two decades sober, so you can take the bottle of wine and join my daughter and her friends in the hot tub, and those are lovely flowers, which I will keep for me. Have fun.” With those words and that attitude, I knew I had found a forever soul home, and the ride that is Aspen began.
Over the years, my “Aspen mom” (as she describes herself to my visiting friends) introduced me to virtually everyone and everything in Aspen that has defined my life. At her suggestion, I bought my first mountain bike from Patrick the Painter (Oct. 15, 2021 column). For years, her daughter and I took her weekly 8 p.m. call atop Tiehack on Wednesday nights from Utah and Colorado, respectively (“I skinned up safely and will be down in four minutes or something is wrong”). I would occasionally stumble into the house “quietly” at 3:30 a.m., reminding her why she never wanted a son. I routinely brought my son to visit her. I even started reading a column in the Aspen Daily News because Mama Mann used to go on double dates with the witty wordsmith, who years later opened the door for my own writing.
There were many years when I would leave Denver Friday night, blast over Indy Pass, cram 24 hours full of running and Poppycock’s pancakes and Jour de Fete burritos and banana bread and East End hot tubs, then return to Denver Saturday night. I would do anything just to be in Aspen for a minute, because through all the vertical gain, she allowed me to catch my breath and take the pulse of my soul. In between, we would talk about single parenthood and Caribbean capers; small towns and big mountains; health and heart issues; life and local legends.
I chased Mama Mann’s personal records up every game trail in the Roaring Fork Valley until my mid 30s, only to realize that by finally besting those arbitrary marks, I had merely signed up for a lifetime of chasing a ghost — because she floats up every hill upon which I have ever set foot, a perpetual three decades older, wiser, more worldly and, yes, faster. Accordingly, I decided to change the game and seek to integrate elements of her life that I admired, rather than fueling my youthful ego and need for validation by futilely trying to emulate and compete with one woman who held an AARP card.
The Roaring Fork Valley is full of countless “Mama Manns.” Because none of us got here first, and at one point or another, we have all needed someone to sneak us pocket burritos, show us hidden trails and reminisce about the ’80s — when Dr. Thompson was a neighbor; pipe bombs exploded underneath the Jeep seats of enterprising ski instructors awaiting federal trial for cocaine distribution charges outside the Aspen Club, and it was impossible to leave a bar alone.
Throughout my life, I have routinely been reminded that people make places. Aspen is nothing but a hill with some silver in it without the people who live here. Life in an internationally acclaimed tourist town can quickly become a hellish slog if you don’t learn to “toke it easy.” All Lost Boys need a mom, and PRs mean nothing without a process. If you don’t have mentors who can move up mountains quicker than you, even as they approach septuagenarian status, maybe it’s time to make sure your reach exceeds your grasp, because that’s what Aspen is all about, if you allow her to be. Ego sublimation in favor of expansion. There is always someone better. Find them, befriend them and don’t forget to be a friend yourself.
As if on cue, Neil Young’s “Old Man” starts playing, and today I’m looking at a Central-American break as the words wash the writing: “Old man look at my life, I’m a lot like you … Run around the same old town … Give me things that don’t get lost, like a coin that won’t get tossed, rolling home to you.”