There is a gregarious operations manager for a catamaran company in Tamarindo (Marlin del Rey) named Jonathan Muir, and he recently reminded me of purpose, path and perspective. But six years before I met Muir, I was just shy of a year into my Aspen experience, unknowingly learning a similar concept in an Avy 1 class at Colorado Mountain College (CMC) co-taught by Scott Messina and Debbie Kelly.
On March 16, 2016, I submitted my Avy 1 homework to Messina, an assessment entitled “Backcountry Tour: Hayden Peak.” At the time, I had neither the skills nor knowledge to ski with the Powder Pandas, and Hayden seemed not so much a bucket-list objective as it did an impossible feat of ski mountaineering. My conclusions were comical: While I considered slope angle, aspect, route and Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) reports well enough, it’s clear that I was squarely in my “uphill” phase, infinitely more concerned with mileage and vert stats to #earnyourturns than I was seeking skiable terrain or stylistic lines on the descent. My conclusion recommended an Ajax skin instead of a Hayden backcountry mission. I feel physically ill reading the words I just typed, even though Bonnie’s pancakes (somewhat) justify the concept.
There’s a lot of time and life between March 16, 2016 and May 6, 2022, if used intentionally. For me, I spent a calendar year waking up every morning and dutifully logging a few laps on Ridge of Bell before signing into work at 9 a.m. Pacific Time (10 a.m. MST). There are backcountry missions and hut trips outside Leadville and Salida where the aggregate group knowledge is truly spectacular — hundreds of years of professional ski, alpinism, adventure and medical knowledge from which a willing sponge can learn, all gathered inside Jackal, Eiseman, or other 10th Mountain Division huts. Some of these outings are epic-fun powder days. Most of them are textbook spring ingress and egress with heavy packs; awkward tree branches; cemented avalanche debris; and variable snow ranging from sastrugi and sun cups to breakable crust.
There are also perfect spring days spent on Sopris, first learning from an experienced friend on my maiden voyage, the next year leading another friend on his first trip.
At some point, you move to the mountains full time because weekends aren’t enough; you need to put yourself in a position to “catch the wave” you want every day, and you understand the most important aspects of this endeavor are joy, consistency and community. Suddenly, the books you read as a kid are your daily life. The trips you used to plan as vacations are now a Tuesday night. Competency has conspicuously but quietly sneaked up on you as a pleasant surprise, salt-and-pepper flecks of gray and white in the morning mirror now lending earned adult abilities to the child within.
One day, years later (but it feels like an elongated moment), you look around and you’re standing well over 13,000 feet on Hayden, and you remember an Avy 1 course from over five years ago. You’ve skinned up with splitboarders (you humor their abilities on the ascent, and they humor your abilities on the descent), so you have plenty of time to throw on warm layers, sip Ilegal Mezcal and think about all the building blocks that brought you here, from Scott Messina to Jonathan Muir. You realize that Hayden, once thought impossible, is simply a fun day on a whim (with appropriate skills and understanding of conditions), something you did after spending a month surfing at sea level. You also understand and respect all the repetitions that went into making this trip possible, fun and, most importantly, safe.
You reflect on the comically good and horrible “growth opportunities” you’ve had, including your first-ever skin on Ajax, where you were turned around by ski patrol at the Ajax Express lift after floundering for 90 minutes, angrily realizing that just because you can run Ajax sub 60 does not mean your first skin is an equivalent time. What I most love about the mountains is that if you’re receptive to them humbling you, they will take you farther, higher, steeper and deeper into them. So, too, with the world and waves.
So I’m in Marbella in April, looking at a dumping wave, and Jonathan Muir has just sat his thousand-watt personality down at the table. Upon learning my friend and I are both from Aspen, Jonathan starts excitedly yelling, “Ricky Reh! Ricky Reh is the Man!” I have no idea who Ricky is, which, juxtaposed with Jonathan’s enthusiasm and certainty, makes me feel like a fraudulent ZG local, sitting in Central America listening to a manic Tico tell me all about my home at a million words a minute, the Spanish flowing rapidamente like a hail of bullets — the way it’s spoken in Mexico, not the despacio y lento cadence of Central America.
Yet as Jonathan talks, I realize he knows Aspen intimately. He is not another chameleon in a tourist town who knows a little of every language and region around the world by virtue of existence and survival; no, this is someone who knows and loves Aspen and has done some gnarly things here. This is someone who’s in the tribe, who walks the path. It goes without saying Jonathan rips in the water, on a wave in Tamarindo most scoff at but that he has mastered with dedication and love. The adage holds in all sports: “There are no bad conditions, only bad skiers.” We are speaking the same language: places that aren’t advertised on maps, routes of real consequence, eyes lighting up with the fire that occurs when like recognizes like.
I start speaking about my plans to spend a year following waves, expressing frustration that, much like skiing, I have the fitness and water confidence to competently skin up (ski) or paddle out (surf), but, despite the best attempts of people like me in places like Aspen, these pursuits are ultimately downhill sports, not uphill ego badges. At core, sports are flow and presence and joy, not metrics and suffering and ego.
Jonathan tells me (paraphrased), “Surfing is about sublimating the ego, getting out there and practicing every day, being a beginner and earning respect for your love of the water and competing only with yourself.” Later I write a note to myself: “A wave is intimacy. It’s work, but you can’t want it too badly. It’s never-ending energy that traveled across the planet, just to be here for you, now. To build a life around less is to fool yourself; it’s the only real thing. Mastery of craft is the long game, from a tan to riding a wave, and the joy is in the daily now and the presence. By 2028, I’m going to surf like I ski.”
And that, to me, is the beauty of life: the building blocks, curiosity and companions that allow the once unthinkable to become routine after a relatively short period of consistent and conscious intent. One day it’s Hayden, the next it’s Marbella. A beginner’s mind, one that is always willing to appear foolish, to learn and to earn respect and competence in proportion to one’s passion for the pursuit. An authentic alignment of path and purpose that can never be faked. People make places, and in each drop of liquid, whether in the mar at Marbella or the snow atop Hayden, you will find the DNA of individuals like Jonathan Muir and Ricky Reh.
