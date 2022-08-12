This month is my son’s 25th birthday, and one of his favorite movies is “Jurassic Park.” The moral of the movie centers around Dr. Ian Malcolm’s (Jeff Goldblum) quote, “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”
Over the past five years, I have spent a considerable amount of time climbing mountains with my mountain bike (MTB) strapped to my backpack in increasingly remote territory. Some of them are fourteeners, but most of them are more obscure peaks or passes that have appealing lines and difficult ascents. Virtually all sit in the 12,000- to 14,000-foot range.
This past weekend, I found myself on another such mission, the first one in 2022, with the same college friend who first introduced me to the space. In 2017, we had not seen each other for 11 years, but he called me up, said my Instagram suggested I enjoyed “getting after it for long days in the alpine,” and would I like to come to his new home in southwest Colorado and see what he’s been up to? The first day we reconnected, we logged seven hours and over 7,000 vertical feet. We’ve only gotten smarter since.
As we hiked our bikes up a line I had been eyeing for two years, I couldn’t help but think of Dr. Malcolm’s “Jurassic Park” quote, as well as George Mallory’s famous 1923 quip to a New York Times reporter who asked him why he wanted to climb Mount Everest: “Because it’s there.”
Controversy surrounding MTB usage on trails of any type is rampant, from the Front Range to fourteeners, with many user groups seemingly reserving a special blend of distaste for bikers. I understand this, because until 2017, I hated bikers, too. I had spent the previous decade-plus dutifully seeking sublime singletrack on foot, “human-powered,” pure, carrying nothing but a small backpack that allowed me to be self-reliant for at least 24 hours, come what may. Mountain bikers, skiers, marmots, mountain goats — all these user groups were lazy: the epitome of a fatass downhill culture in a world going downhill faster than they could ride their man-made creations down it, further destroying it, while I suffered nobly on foot.
And then I became one of the first few dozen people to complete the Ouray 100 in 2017, a race with 41,862 feet of vertical gain that is both of questionable length and perhaps improperly named, conceptualized by a great friend, better human and intolerable sadist who hails from — you guessed it — Texas. The second I crossed the finish line, I was done with ultrarunning. I still get off the couch to torture people on perennial favorites such as the Capitol- Avalanche-Hell’s Roaring Loop, and I still want to host the invite-only “Babylon Boogie 50K,” a creative loop from my home in Jamaica, the rules of which mandate Red Stripe and joints at “aid stations.” Other than that, however, you can’t get me out for a 5K turkey trot.
My exit from ultrarunning is when alpine life really started for me. Using two decades of surplus endurance training as fuel, I returned to childhood and started asking myself how much farther I could go, see and do if I didn’t limit myself to bipedal locomotion. Suddenly, I was creating my own ultras with small groups of friends using dirtbikes, MTB, road bikes, skis and anything else we could find, combining as many toys as possible in spring months. Life was Fun, with a capital F.
Of course it didn’t take long to find a 2015 Bicycling article titled, “Mountain Biking Fourteeners is Creating a Rift in the Outdoor Community,” and I think about this article every time I strap a bike to my backpack. First, I use it as a reminder to be extra pleasant to other trail user groups and to steward the ecosystem by adhering to the rule of “Pick up three” (April 29, 2022). Second, I use it as a reminder to be disciplined about doing my research on the obscure areas in which I travel and ensuring they are not in federally designated wilderness areas or otherwise restricted. Third, and most importantly, I think about this article to remind myself that as long as users such as myself obey precepts one and two, we are likely to avoid real conflict in terms of trail damage or overuse, because more people have now completed the Ouray 100 than are likely to be capable, frankly, of doing the requisite work with a corresponding skillset to entertain the notion — much less enjoy the process — of an alpine ascent and descent on a MTB they have to carry, awkwardly shouldered or strapped to their back for hours and thousands of vertical feet. #gottagouptogetdown
All that said, just because one can, doesn’t mean he/she/they should. I have yet to ride a fourteener or more conspicuous objective this year, partly due to congestion of all user groups, and partly due to conscience. As I approached the summit last weekend, I “ran into” a friend from the valley who is an ultra athlete and coach, logging interval repeats on the mountain with his partner. We exchanged pleasantries, both probably grateful for the respite and morbidly curious about the self-imposed masochism the other had planned for the day. In this exchange, the presence of our shared passion — however it manifested — served to motivate the other.
I laughed to myself as I thought about the decade I spent arrogantly running uphill yet paradoxically looking down on everyone else, enforcing directional trail etiquette at my own physical peril when encountering an MTB heading downhill at 20 mph who are technically supposed to yield.
In those days, I never stopped to consider that perhaps, heretically, alternate modes of travel were more physically demanding than what I was doing. Or, maybe they were simply having more fun. Maybe both. Everyone knows the hardest, highest, fastest and most fun things accomplished are documented on Strava and FKT websites, as opposed to quietly completed for personal satisfaction with little to no fanfare or spectators, the routes then passed down like folklore over campfires and mezcal to be improved upon by similarly inclined adventurers.
All I know for sure is that after reading this column, the Ouray 100 race director has added both a few (more) bonus miles to his “100” and a mandatory MTB carry section (uphill only).
But hopefully he remembers that just because he can, doesn’t necessarily mean he should.