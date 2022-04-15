Reflecting on a 2019 trip to Dominica (The Nature Island, not Punta Cana), I wrote the following travelogue excerpt, based on Zadie Smith’s 2018 book of essays entitled “Feel Free:”
“I spent a sleepless final 24 hours in a treehouse with a cohort of expats … discussing politics and the merits of citizenship by investment in inherently unstable and politically mercurial environs, and having the Canadian proprietor pay me what to my mind was the highest compliment but in reality was him hoping I would settle my bill before dawn: ‘Anyone who has survived a meaningful amount of time in the Caribbean is a bit of a pirate. You have to be.’”
Dominica is one of several Caribbean nations that offers a “citizenship by investment” program, something that is also fairly popular in Central America. The rules vary per country, but one can often secure residency with a “non-refundable contribution to the Economic Development Fund of USD 100,000” or “an investment in an approved real estate development with a minimum value of USD 200,000.” In Austria, the investment is a minimum contribution of EUR 3 million.
Finding myself on yet another perpetually extended trip to Central America, plotting my own future, I began thinking about the spirit of citizenship by investment and what it might mean for the Roaring Fork Valley. Anyone can write a check — money is cheap — and talk is loose. Recent events in Aspen have proved this yet again. Rather than purchasing expatriate citizenship in Aspen via investment with mere monopoly money, as so many people easily do, I propose we levy a far higher tax as a prerequisite for Fat City citizenship. I want to know, What do you do 'in the community?' (July 30, 2021). And then I want each person to contribute the thing most valuable to her/him/them — to share what they do best.
In rare cases, money or the ability to further develop a municipality is the answer to this question. However, for the most successful world-class performers (be this in sport, business, the arts or any other industry), fame, fortune and accolades are more often derivatives of a joyful process, a passionate pursuit. Welcome to Fat City — we want your joy. And of course we’ll share ours, too, because the entire Aspen Idea and premise of nurturing mind, body and spirit is not something we are entitled to hoard with a #mylifeisyourvacation tag, but rather something we too are obligated to share, to reinvest.
Visiting Aspen for Greg Harms’ memorial last summer, a friend from the action sports industry marveled, “Every day, Greg gave someone the ‘Best Day of Their Life’ with his profession — how cool is that?” Unfortunately, I never knew Greg personally; never got to log Fantasy Day No. 15,386 of my life with him. But I do know a lot of mutual connections who over the years have given me some of the best days of my life, from adrenaline to a career to extended family. Over the years, I’ve been able to trade “best of” days with friends when we visit each other, from the jungle to the beach to the mountains to the cities, all across the globe. There is no person or place that has a monopoly on joy, on the “Best Day of Your Life.” That day, as my friend Jake says, is always the one we’re living, the memory we’re making — if we choose.
Whether you arrived in Aspen for the first time this morning or have been here 25 years, you’re (still) on the path to citizenship. A worthwhile life is something created each day, not a rubber stamp for an amount of money, time or memories previously paid. Sure, there are “local taxes” and learning lessons to be debited along your journey — that’s part of what makes anything special and worthwhile, well, special and worthwhile. The Best Day of Your Life has to be earned with individual will and skill; it cannot be bought — anywhere, ever, with anyone. Yet to further the paradox, the Best Day of Your Life will usually occur with others, through individual efforts that merge magically into a collective flow. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, “The ability to purchase the ticket and the ability to embrace the ride are rarely the same thing (Parts Unknown: Port Antonio, Jamaica, Feb. 11, 2022).”
Neither should Aspen (nor anywhere) be a locality of territorial, tribal gatekeepers who mandate how others earn their place. “The best skier on the mountain is the one having the most fun,” as the saying goes. Sometimes this is in jeans, sometimes it’s nude, sometimes it’s in a Strafe kit. The only real arbiter, the true measure of your capabilities and contributions, is the person in the mirror. Some people will leave a million-dollar tip and it will be comparative pennies on the dollar. Some people will leave a dime and it will be unbounded generosity, more than they have. Accepted legal tender is duct tape and diamonds alike, and probably a third, yet-to-be-invented category as well, since we’re all so caught up in the binary that we’re missing the larger picture. Only you know what your gifts are. Wherever you are on the planet, invest the time to discover, hone and deliver this talent — to others and to yourself.
Being a “local” anywhere on this planet is as simple and difficult as giving more of yourself and less of your things. Enjoy the path to residency.