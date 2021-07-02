“You are not the point. Sometimes your personal experience can illuminate something true and broader, but … America is the central character, and freedom is the central character,” said Sebastian Junger on an “EconTalk” podcast June, 28, 2021.
I interview people for a living. Asked what they want, most will offer some version of either “freedom” or “happiness.” It is rare for someone to answer in such a way that convinces me they truly understand either term, other than in the abstract, beauty-pageant-contestant “world peace” sort of way. I don’t claim to fully understand either term myself, but I’ve given them a lot of thought and more hard-lived years of life, both at home and abroad.
Many of the following journal entries were aggregated during the spring and summer of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, while doing a near-daily skin up 1A, popping a beer at Buckhorn Cabin and appreciating a luxurious, free, mental/physical/spiritual health gift from the Aspen community that made me happy: groomers.
Accompanying institutions, locations and past lives from 2002 to present are in bold. As Junger suggested, I am not the point, and freedom is the central character.
United States Military Academy at West Point (2002, cadet) / National Peace Corps Association (2005, intern)/ Coronado, Calif. (2015, memorial)
Fundamentally, loving others more than you love yourself is the price of true freedom. A larger tab does not exist. It is for this reason that the best among us will often die first. Civic service of some type is a citizen’s duty. When JFK created the Peace Corps, he opined, “Your willingness to contribute part of your life to this country, I think, will depend the answer whether a free society can compete.” When Gen. MacArthur gave his farewell address to the Corps of Cadets at the United States Military Academy, he famously concluded with, “Duty, Honor, Country.” Same sentiment. Different paths. Get in where you fit in.
Mt. Antero, 2017
As we drove through Buena Vista in the late afternoon, preparing for my first 14er descent on a mountain bike, my buddy remarked that we needed to carry an American flag to the summit, since it was the Fourth of July. There were no flags for sale at any gas station, so he plucked one from a front lawn. We carried it up Little Brown’s Creek, wrapped ourselves in it atop the summit and had one of the best downhill rips of my life. When recounting the adventure years later, a friend remarked, “Ironically, the most American thing you could have done on July 4 is steal a flag, haul it up the tallest thing you saw, plant it and then selfishly destroy the terrain on your way down.”
Pandemic 2020: Spring/Summer
As a country (the U.S.), a world and all of her peoples attempt to navigate their paths and contemplate what freedom means to them, individually and collectively, I wonder: is freedom opting to wear or not to wear a mask? Carrying assault rifles to state capitols — or the national one? The ability to run 2.23 miles without being stalked and shot? The ability to breathe? The ability to congregate?
‘American dream’
I have traveled, lived, worked and adventured all over this planet. I’ve illegally explored the concept of freedom in Cuba, traipsed through civil wars in Nepal and Northwest Africa like the idiot, invincible 20-something I was and sacrificed blood and bone during a family member’s capital trial in the Caribbean (a lesson in freedom if ever there was one). The U.S. is where I spend most of my time, because it offers me the type of freedom I most value: choice. There are places with more utilitarian equality. There are kinder places. There are happier places.
Nowhere else, however, can someone grow up in Marcy Projects, sell drugs, help create a genre and culture around one of the more nuanced art forms for both syntax and sociology that has ever existed (rap), transcend the very thing he helped create and expand on intergalactic levels to own sports teams and commercial interests — as a “business, man, not a businessman” — whose counsel Warren Buffett, “The Oracle of Omaha,” solicits. In short, Jay-Z could only be made in America. Sadly, Jay-Z could also, even as Jay-Z, be the victim of a traffic stop or tree in 2021. And also at any previous time in this nation’s history.
Mental freedom
The quest for any type of freedom — especially from our own perceived limitations and inner narratives — is the beauty of what makes everyone human, and we collectively celebrate these accomplishments wherever and however they occur.
I have never known a harder moving target than actualized freedom, paradoxically dependent upon both the individual and the society she/he/they occupy, in that order. Freedom of self is the more difficult proposition to self-actualize, and I believe the more theoretical freedoms one enjoys, the less likely she/he/they are to be truly free and therefore equally unlikely to be able to understand or extend freedom to others.
Perhaps the most dangerous thing about the U.S. is that we have so much freedom (read: choice) — accompanied by such myriad institutions designed to curate and control our choices that we often forget to think critically, instead operating automatically, whether that’s a trek up Tiehack or another Amazon Prime Day purchase. Freedom is not a noun, a parade or a holiday weekend — it’s a verb.
Fundamentally, simply, beautifully, freedom means one thing and one thing only to me. As defined by Albert Camus: “Nothing but a chance to be better.”