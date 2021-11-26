Believe it or not, it has been my goal to attend Sierra Tucson for almost a decade, but I didn’t have the pennies or personal motivation to bite off a challenge like this.
“Crack and pack” is a term first popularized by Columbus in 1492 when he left Spain, followed by centuries of conquistadors and pioneers pursuing “God, glory and gold,” exacting Manifest Destiny forever westward. Crack and pack was later adopted by action sports enthusiasts as an inherently antsy drive to move, resulting in someone “cracking and packing,” that is, throwing board shorts into a backpack and winding up in a remote village in Central America. Or perhaps in a Mauritanian desert. This anxiety-driven exploration, fueled by a lack of peace instead of rooted within stillness, is a recipe for deadly outcomes, from colonization to Shackleton. Indigenous peoples the world over have peacefully and privately settled the spaces our Western ambition now occupies, including the grounds housing the rehab center for the effects of Western living to which I’m currently headed. In fact, I checked in while you’re reading these words.
I have often taken a “crack and pack” approach, and the result is my life — which is quite full of adventure and growth and love, and a work in progress in terms of integration and consistency. While penning my latest column about the importance of stillness (“How do you stop?”), I decided November was a perfect time to hypocritically encourage readers to “do as I say, not as I do” and send myself to the jungle. In reality, I was cracking from two-plus months of compounding seasonal depression; internal fears and faux identities with which I had not fully dealt; and one serious concussion. I was making a series of limiting choices that constricted rather than expanded my options. I thought I could buy time to figure it out and avoid hurting both myself and others by expanding my external world (all while further constricting my internal one). Genius. I threw board shorts into a backpack and hopped on a plane.
A friend from the valley rented me his house in Marbella, Costa Rica. Airbnb reviews of El Sol Y La Luna do not do it justice. Yet the days I wasn’t in bed living on a liter of water and “Modern Family,” I managed to throw on some tunes and take the motorcycle 30 kilometers to Nosara, enjoy a yoga class, return home, purchase some local bread for a few colones, coat it in peanut butter, then spark one up in the hilltop hot tub as I watched the sun set. I wasn’t a picture of physical or mental health, but I was sitting in true stillness and solitude, letting the things I needed to feel bubble to the surface. I let them burn the faux identities to the best of my ability as they arose — and tried not to set my friend’s house on metaphorical fire in the process while I felt my life burn and I kept looking for a phoenix.
I was on a crack-pack-crack program. My friends and the healing places and spaces they have curated for themselves and their friends have saved my life for as long as I’ve been coming to Aspen: there, the phoenix rises.
I believe in the importance of intention and using community to foster accountability when one is pursuing a difficult challenge. Reciprocally, I also believe in the sharing of vulnerable, internal information for community benefit. Some people do this by lapping Tiehack for 24 hours to raise mental health awareness; some run 501(c)3 foundations; others make motivational Insta posts. These are all valid approaches, parts of the whole. I write. And so, for a period of time that will range from 14 to 28 days, I will be writing using my allotted media time from Sierra Tucson, a rehab facility that specializes in mood disorders, myself with a dual diagnosis of depression and trauma.
Most people come to a crossroads like this via rock bottom. Sometimes this looks like living in my 4Runner (fall 2020), and sometimes it looks like having worked insanely hard to build back everything I have ever wanted, only to realize that I need help to optimally integrate these pieces. The paradox of my situation is that I have to walk these halls and do these things alone — and yet, I cannot ultimately be alone in order to truly heal. Enter the aforementioned concepts of community and reciprocity.
What we experience (all of us, as everyone has a story) has maximum positive impact when shared, focusing on joy, love and intention. The only real value in this life is what we choose to create with others, both tangible and intangible. Most people in the world don’t have a fraction of the privileges we have in the U.S. generally, and in Aspen specifically. Many people who have the mental health issues I do are homeless or institutionalized or dead, and I have friends in each category. Some of them live here and perpetually move up mountains, and that’s cool, too. I lived that life for a minute, and it’s awesome. We owe these people our best health care efforts. We owe them because we are them — one quick glance around the table at Thanksgiving dinner with family will provide uncomfortable reminders if you doubt me.
Since I’m part of this community, here’s what I think I owe you, today. At this juncture in life, I have spent a small fortune out of pocket on the best treatment I can find since 2008, all over the world, from Olympic Training Center psychologists to the Hope Center to Aspen Relationship Institute to my dream rehab center. Our health care system has prohibitive costs, our bureaucracy has parasitic motivations. However, our newspapers are still free. So every Friday for the next two to four weeks, I’m giving away everything — everything — I have learned with that money, across these institutions, all while I’m in one. That’s the way it should be. No one should suffer like this in a pay-or-die system without a supportive community. I know, I know, this idea proves I’m a socialist who votes Bernie and Nader.
And so, as I wake up from an extended “crack and pack” the day after Thanksgiving that has taken me from Aspen to Costa Rica to Miami to Denver to Arizona, I’m here to tell you that I’m thankful. Grateful, actually. For my family. My friends. My neighbors. An empathetic employer like Twitter. A profession focused on connecting people. This column. For this wild and wonderful globe I get to trot all over, hopefully leaving more than I take. For the opportunity to take another breath and make another choice. Life doesn’t get any better — or offer anyone, anymore — than that: the opportunity to make daily, difficult choices about who you want to be, and to pay the price with joy and a smile on your face. Or like an alumnus of this treatment center, Whitney Houston, famously said, “Step by Step.”