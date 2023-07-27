“Standing on the shoulders of giants” is a metaphor used to describe one’s ability to learn from the gifts and growth of others. Often, these “giants” are pioneers in their own right. In summer 2005, I was seated on a D.C. patio, having a drink with Stephanie Jowers, my boss at the National Peace Corps Association. I asked for the single most useful piece of advice for a 21-year-old about to graduate university and enter the workforce, and was told “learn to speak the languages of different worlds.” To this day, Stephanie and I have monthly mentorship calls.
Over the next two decades, Stephanie continued her career in wildlife conservation and environmental entrepreneurship, often working in Africa, while I learned to speak as many “languages” as possible, from tech to venture philanthropy, while vagabonding around the world in my own way. When I received an invite to “An Evening with Giants” at the Aspen Art Museum (AAM) last week, hosted by Space for Giants, I accepted and called Stephanie.
Space for Giants is an organization that protects Africa’s natural ecosystems and wildlife while delivering socio-economic value-add to local communities. While this mission might seem far removed from Aspen, Roger Marolt’s recent column, “It’s all worth it, right?” (July 11, 2023) suggests our Aspen ecosystem and local species might have more in common with elephants in Kenya and Gabon than we think.
Aside from the chance to enjoy a summer evening and learn about locally owned Snow Te-Ski-La and Open Range Wines atop AAM’s rooftop deck, two things struck me about the evening. The first was the cosmopolitan and compassionate worldview of 35-year-old Managing Director of Conservation Maurice Schutgens. He described situations in which, when a villager is trampled by an elephant or crops are destroyed, rarely anyone shows up, and yet, when villagers take the law into their own hands, the authorities can be quick to step in, saying, “There are no winners in these situations, only losers.” To this end, Kenya’s Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage recently took an historic step on this front, releasing monies for payment of human-wildlife conflicts (HWCs). Additionally, the government of Gabon paid out $5.5M USD in compensation for HWCs just this June, illustrating the magnitude of the issue.
The second was the numbers: By 2050, Africa will have not only a quarter of the world’s population, 60% of this population are already under age 25, and 40 percent already live on less than $1.90 per day (World Economic Forum). By 2030, young Africans are expected to make up 42 percent of the world's youth and account for 75 percent of those under age 35 in Africa (Population Reference Bureau).
This brings me back home to Aspen, sipping my glass(es) of agave-infused snowmelt and learning from people who share a passion for conservation. If we were to invert the previously mentioned figures on Africa’s population, we might have a snapshot of where Aspen is trending over the next few decades: an older populace with a monstrous degree of wealth that represents a majority of the town. As public and shadow wars are waged both across our planet and in our own Roaring Fork Valley (RFV) for land trusts, water rights, trees, geographical space and the preservation and safety of species (including humans), I can’t help but think the model of an organization like Space for Giants might be onto something.
Aspen is home to so many “giants,” what can we do to ensure that our youth have the opportunity to stand on their shoulders, learn to speak their languages and author the next chapters of our home and history? How can we follow the lead of Kenya’s Ministry of Tourism and work with the Aspen Chamber of Commerce to release monies for payment of local-developer conflicts (LDCs)? I jest, yet not completely.
Space for Giants is “an international charity dedicated to protecting Africa’s iconic wildlife and its vast natural areas of habitat.” Just as we seek to protect savannas and species in other parts of the world, designating them UNESCO World Heritage Sites and sending resources of all manner their way, so too can we do this at home. Instead of viewing Aspen as a place to exploit, whether for silver or tourism, we could reframe Aspen as a place to preserve — the land, the giants who live here, their languages, and the children who stand on their shoulders.