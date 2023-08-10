Author Michael Chabon has a quote that theorizes, “All male friendships are essentially quixotic: They last only so long as each man is willing to polish the shaving-bowl helmet, climb on his donkey, and ride off after the other in pursuit of illusive glory and questionable adventure.” I find this perspective particularly relevant for friendships in mountain communities.
“Murph” is a CrossFit “Hero Workout of the Day” dedicated to Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a Medal of Honor recipient whose actions and teammates formed the basis of the film “Lone Survivor.” The Murph is a brutally simple workout: Run one mile, complete 100 pullups, 200 pushups and 300 air squats, then run another mile.
One of my first days in Aspen was Memorial Day weekend 2015. I completed the Murph WOD at Aspen Strength & Conditioning in the Aspen Airport Business Center, where I also met my best friend and discovered the foundations of a large part of my community in Aspen from the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet to trail running.
At some point, it dawned on me that I could create an even larger windmill out of this workout, and get my “friends” to follow along. And so the quixotic “Mountain Murph” was born: One would run up the singletrack on Tiehack (1.42 miles), do 100 fingertip pullups hanging from the ladder on the ski lift, complete the standard 200 pushups and 300 air squats and then run back down Tiehack.
I revisited this workout solo after Memorial Day weekend and it was a special time. Town was flooded with the opening of Independence Pass and holiday festivities and Tiehack was blissfully stoic and serene. As I pow-hiked up the singletrack, jogging the flats, I said the last name of four people I knew whose memory I was observing this (and every) Memorial Day to drive me forward:
— Kortz (Jason, SO3, SEAL Team One). Left foot.
— Ramirez (“Bobby,” Commander, SEAL Team One). Right foot.
— Whitten (Daniel P., Captain, U.S. Army, West Point ’04, H2 Hammer). Left foot.
— Bock (Amos, 1st Lt., U.S. Army, West Point ‘04, H2 Hammer). Right foot.
I know people who could do this workout saying a different last name for each step all the way up and down Tiehack, but I focused on a formative four whom I had known — and been inspired by — at various points in my journey.
At the top of Tiehack, panting as I went through 20 rounds of five fingertip pullups, 10 pushups and 15 air squats, I noticed a crumpled Red Bull can. At various points, we’ve all felt like that can: devalued, discarded, left alone atop a mountain to fend for ourselves with the elements. And while I was pushing and pulling and squatting, I remembered other words that first brought me to Aspen in February 2015, from the (then) Head of Digital of Red Bull Media House, Lukas Cudrigh, who explained that being associated with the brand means you have to “both expect and demand more of yourself, beyond even what you can see.”
This ethos perfectly described each of the four names with whom I pow-hiked Tiehack and I reflected on the events of Jason’s funeral. After all the Tridents were hammered into his coffin by hundreds of SEALs on a Coronado lawn; after the words “Jason. Dunbar. Kortz.” hung empty and dead and heavy in the air at roll call; after we tossed his ashes into the Pacific Ocean from a cliff and I ate some of them; after all this, we went to Danny’s Palm Bar & Grill in Coronado.
Danny’s is one of those places in the world where if you walk through the doors and don’t have your own Trident, you’d better have a good reason to be there. It was nighttime, and the doors were bolted shut as all the SEALs and select friends and family of Jason were allowed inside for a night I will never forget.
If there is any doubt about whether Sparta still exists this night erased it. A warrior culture celebrated the passing to Valhalla of one of their own as “Heroes” by Alesso played, Fireball flowed and Jason’s picture was hung on the wall with those gone before him and directly across from Lt. Michael P. Murphy (SEAL) and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Danny Dietz (SEAL), also of Colorado.
I looked at my friend’s photo and I thought of all the “Mountain Murphs” we had created and windmills we had fought throughout the years — improvised benchmarks and test pieces and challenges of who and what we were and were capable of. In short, I looked at my friend’s photo and fully felt the joy of how we chose to live our lives.
I realized that however crumpled and battered that Red Bull can atop Tiehack was, it was still there — improvising, adapting and awaiting the next visitor for a “Mountain Murph.”