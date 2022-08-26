I spent the better part of this week in Atlanta, attending an internal design conference for Twitter. Antwaun Sargent was a keynote speaker, and he delivered an oratory masterclass while musing on art. Sargent is a writer, editor and curator who lives in New York and is a director at Gagosian Gallery, whose book, “The New Black Vanguard: Photography between Art and Fashion,” was just published. The book begins with the Thelma Golden quote, “There is no question that representation is central to POWER. The real struggle is over the power to control IMAGES.” It only gets better from there.
For nearly an hour, Sargent painted oral portraits from his mind, speaking about the myriad barriers to collecting art, from generational wealth to what “type” of collector one is to other criteria that provided a unique perspective into this esoteric world of which I was completely ignorant. I thought anyone could sashay down Hopkins Avenue, stumble into Peter Lik’s gallery and purchase “Phantom” for $6.5 million.
Sargent’s perspective on the intersectionality of art, power, culture and community caused me to consider the narrative created and controlled by the images of any place I have lived or visited, from Atlanta to Aspen, Pokhara to Port Antonio. I framed Thelma Golden’s quote in relation to Aspen accordingly: What are the current images involved in a power struggle that affects representation in our town? Who is being allowed to collect, curate and control our narrative, and to what end(s)? What does the “photo” we are sending to the world look like, and what does it say about us?
The answers to the above queries are as diverse as the people answering them. Recent press coverage has served dual pieces from The New York Times (“Aspen’s Tangled Summer Saga: The Rich Developer vs. the Local Paper” Aug. 12) and Andrew Travers’ superbly written “End Times in Aspen: How to Kill a Newspaper,” which dropped in The Atlantic on Aug. 18. If a photo is worth 1,000 words, those articles are the literary equivalent of the GORSUCKS stickers with a hammer and sickle found on Norway and around town.
In other words, the picture is not pretty.
Speaking of his friend, the late Virgil Abloh, Sargent said in a July 25 PRINT Magazine interview: “What he had to do is redesign the world to meet him where he was at.”
That line as an approach to life fascinates and excites me, and I started wondering what it would look like when applied to Aspen. In a worst-case scenario, we are currently awake, alert and redesigning the world to meet us where we’re at — and it’s a nauseating portrait of privilege, power and patriarchy.
Yet we have the creative capacity, like Abloh did, to redesign the world to meet us where we can be, as a more inspiring and inclusive space. I am an eternal advocate of Aspen being a seemingly contradictory but actually complementary collaboration of Hunter S. Thompson and Bob Braudis; Spider Sabich and snowboarders; celebrities and dirtbags — much like Virgil created with Kanye for “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.” This is the “Both, And.” I’ll take the light, the shadow and everything in between, all at once, please. Just don’t pave the roundabout in diamonds and have the audacity to tell me I live in a duct-tape town.
In his infamous 2011 Golden Gate Bridge Speech, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said the following: “A lot of people think of design, when they hear the word design as visual, something that looks pretty. Design is not just visual, design is efficiency. Design is making something simple. Design is epic. Design is making it easy for a user to get from point A to point B.” He then challenges each person to be an editor in her/his/their arena and to “design the beautiful; build the impossible.”
Aspen is art — any town, community or person is. But to Dorsey’s point, are we the Golden Gate Bridge (”This is how I want to arrive at a destination. This is classy. This is limitless. This is inspiring. This is gorgeous.”) or are we a “9-to-5” bridge?
While I do not have the answers, the opportunity and challenge to consider the questions and then engage in a conscious redesign of our community — from housing to highways, tourist volume to transit options — that’s design in its most utilitarian sense. That’s art.
If we don’t like the connections we are making to not just our communities — from the S curve to South Canyon — but the images we are sending to the world, then how do we progressively edit the photo, as opposed to allowing it to be stuffily stored in the private collections of curators and collectors who have little to no vested interest in the history and heartbeat of our community?
In Aspen, it is en vogue to mock Vail for … everything, from #epicliftlines to banning Shane McConkey to being a truck stop off an interstate that didn’t have the environmental or civic decency to be a mining town first. But the most hilarious one-liner on Vail, as delivered in Aspen Extreme, has now become true of Aspen: “Vail? Nah, it looks like the guy who designed Wendy’s went nuts in this place.”
So how do we redesign our world to meet us where we’re at, thus allowing us to better engage with the broader world beyond the bubble in which we live? The Aspens of the world are quick to embrace Abloh’s worldview when sporting LVMH; we’d be well served to embrace his creativity and courage on our inner landscapes as well. Because when it’s all said and done, that’s the only photo that lasts, and right now we’re somewhere between Dorian Gray and Wendy’s.
