In “On the Language of Power,” bell hooks writes, “Standard English is not the speech of exile. It is the language of conquest and domination; in the United States, it is the mask which hides the loss of so many tongues, all those sounds of diverse, native communities we will never hear, the speech of the Gullah, Yiddish and so many other unremembered tongues.”
hooks, born Gloria Jean Watkins, has long been a favorite author, activist and intellectual, using her artistic mastery of language to invert conventional norms (e.g. the intentional lowercase spelling of her name) and explore the intersectionality of race, gender, class and capitalism. Among her most popular works are “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” (1984) and “All About Love: New Visions” (2000).
A few months ago, a Guatemalan friend, who is an attorney living in Colorado, floated a column idea, which turned into a WhatsApp exchange on the absurdity of the term “Latinx.” A scholarly breakdown can be found in a Jan. 21, 2021, Billboard magazine article by Leila Cobo entitled, “Why the term Latinx Hasn’t Taken Off Among Latins — And Likely Never Will.” The article explores an August 2020 Pew Research Center poll, finding that only 3% of Latin adults use the term. Latinx, per Pew, is “a new, gender-neutral, pan-ethnic label” that “coincides with a global movement to introduce gender-neutral pronouns into many languages whose grammar has traditionally used male or female constructions.”
This of course includes many of the Romance languages, and the effect has been to negate both the structure and phonics of many of these languages — in particular, Spanish — turning soft, sultry sonidos into harsh, unpronounceable, guttural-sounding words such as Latinx. This is done using a combination of cultural hegemony and the arbitrary, aneurysm-inducing rules that comprise the English language (especially in the United States) into not mere words, but politically correct classifications for entire groups of people.
I suspect at this juncture many readers are beginning to wonder what Afro-feminist theories from 1984, Romance languages and an apparent closet resentment of the English language by a weekly columnist are doing printed in the Aspen Daily News, but that’s at least partially because no one refers to many people in this town as “Eurx,” and we have the luxury of not having to think about how ridiculous such a thing would be. No, we are too busy printing ads for housekeeping in this paper such as the one that appeared Oct. 9: “Looking for a housekeeper for Aspen home. Must be legal, speak English, own car.”
If the insulting, insidious irony of the aforementioned advertisement continues to escape you, there’s no need to read further, just submit a letter to the editor about how we live in “America” — unlike the Canadians, Mexicans, Costa Ricans, Chileans, Colombians and others who live in the countries “where they’re from.” People who live in the United States don’t even have sole claim to North America, let alone a fictitious country (America) within a fictitious continent (America) that casually eradicates roughly a quarter of the world’s population (North, Central and South America). Yet that is what language can do, when improperly used or intentionally abused, and the people who determine these things and put them in dictionaries like Merriam-Webster and in research polls like Pew are smart enough to know how phonics and grammar operate, even if those of us who communicate via text-message emojis and Snapchats often do not.
And that’s a shame, because there are words in every language that convey a depth of soul and sentiment that is simply impossible to translate. These are words like the Portuguese “saudade” (roughly translated as nostalgia or a yearning for a concept of home) or the German “zivilcourage” (used to express true moral courage, not just a technically correct action that may or may not be helpful). There is a pronunciation to the term Latina, ideally enunciated with the flair of a J.Lo or Cardi B, that some white guys in a room butchered by putting an X on an entire culture in a disingenuous attempt to rewrite Merriam-Webster and make us think they really care about using inclusive pronouns such as “they.” When Ali’s friend Malcolm changed his name, there is a reason he chose the surname “X.” Now, the powers that be have now taken a step further, asserting that everyone who speaks Spanish is “Mexican” and simply X’d out a culture with an unpronounceable and incongruous term like Latinx.
This brings us back to bell hooks, who writes, “To be oppressed means to be deprived of your ability to choose.” hooks has spent a lifetime elucidating how marginalized peoples can “Choose the Margin as a Space of Radical Openness” (1989), thereby shifting the margin to center and resisting further colonization, be it colloquial, cultural or capitalistic. In the world, as in the Roaring Fork Valley, Latin cultures contribute significantly to language, art, cuisine — to our community. And, per Pew’s findings, they have chosen.
Se acabó.
Folks who want to follow/contact may reach Andrew at aparrott@du.edu or @andrew__parrott (Insta).