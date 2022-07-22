I’ve heard it in South American surf, on the Arbaney Kittle trail, while reading a map in Silverton and over tequila and tears in Sayulita: “I’m X years old, at Y point in life and Z is going on: Am I dreaming the wrong dream?”
It’s a difficult — and an important — question to iteratively ask oneself. As Anthony Kiedis sings in the opening lyrics to “Tell Me Baby,” “They come from every state to find, some dreams are meant to be declined.” Yet dreams are just a love story the mind tells itself. And, like real love, real dreams never die.
For the purposes of this paper, column and town, let’s put dreams into the context of life in Aspen, although the concepts I’m championing (elasticity and evolution) are applicable anywhere.
Many people come to Fat City with an idealized, romanticized version of what “Aspen” is, bolstered by fantasy hashtags from social media selling the image that people are in fact #livingthedream or that #mylifeisyourvacation. They have ideas from movies, whether it’s “Dumb and Dumber” or “Aspen Extreme.” Maybe they’ve read The Economist’s Sept. 6, 2019 article on the Aspen Institute calling this town “The mountain retreat for the liberal elite.”
Maybe they’re hiking over from Crested Butte to see the wildflowers and heard that we’re “Glitter City.” Maybe they read local columns and think the town is a giant LLC, houses and hotels alike sheltering funds for dubious corporations and shadow interests, both domestic and foreign. Maybe they’ve heard Aspen residents are effectively lab rats, unwitting participants in questionable research projects such as the Living Lab for parking — and, also like lab rats, occasionally addicted to cocaine. Maybe they watch TGR films and think the town is full of athletic Peter Pans and Tinkerbells.
All of these assessments are accurate. All of these assessments also are inaccurate. The extreme characterizations, while valid soft targets, are woefully incomplete.
It is from a smorgasbord of missing and manipulated information that most people construct their dreams, opinions, hopes, fears and judgments (their entire worldview, really) — about both people and places — and this is a dangerous thing. Dreams are declined because they’re incomplete, not because they’re invalid.
Audre Lorde wrote, “Only by learning to live in harmony with your contradictions can you keep it all afloat.” Most of us spend life looking for a silver bullet in every facet: health, partner, geography, profession, the list is endless. When we encounter fixed viewpoints without embracing duality, dreams can break, or seem wrong, foolish, fantastical. The silver bullet we’re errantly seeking inflicts a mortal wound, and we blame it on the dream.
When we encounter resistance to our dreams, a few things may be occurring. First, we may simply be having our vision tested. After all, sacrifice is a less sexy but ultimately more satisfying component of any real dream. Second, what we may hear as “wait” or “not now” or “no” may in fact be a realignment to have other experiences and develop new skills that will better support our dream. Third, it’s possible that we have grown into the limits of our current dream and need to widen our gaze and dream a bigger dream; that the pain we’re feeling is from edgework, not the end.
The irony here is that most people think they can control the details of life, but not the big picture. Accordingly, they spend life plotting and scheming structures of days, weeks, months and years, carefully planning the steps to their dream, which, even if they got every step right, could not live up to their expectations in this scenario. In reality, however, we can design the big picture of our lives but rarely control the details. Living a dream requires loosening one’s grip, stepping into his/her/their essence, and allowing life to surprise you with the details. It requires embracing duality.
Back to Aspen and whatever dream brought you here. Maybe your refreshing weekend of alpine air isn’t as brisk and breezy when it’s 87 degrees at 8,000 feet and the U.K. is on fire. Maybe you live on Billionaire Mountain but have to work so much that you’re only “home” two weeks a year. Maybe you’re on the third double of your sixth job and can’t wait until October. Maybe trying to park a car downtown has you thinking the people who came up with that harebrained scheme were on drugs, like municipal planner monkeys on LSD with tinges of OCD who couldn’t just let the psilocybin blur into happiness but had to instead chalk distinct lines around the corpses of cars the town is too small to have in the first place, which is why — manifesting another dream — e-bikes will be legal pretty much everywhere by 2025.
I digress. Our Aspen dream became a nightmare — as also happens with personal and professional aspirations — when we failed to expand with our vision, and then tried to limit things with control, based on the fixed vision we had, which has been N/A since yesterday, so now we’re stuck trying to control a fixed point in the past (that probably didn’t even exist then) instead of expanding into the present.
Real dreams — real love — stretch our abilities; it does not merely contain them. As we grow, we start to push the edges. Just as we physically need to purchase bigger clothes, so too do we need to do this intellectually, emotionally, socially and civically. The discomfort and growing pains may seem like we are dying — whether this takes the form of LLCs or diminished athletic ability or income — but really, we are growing. The real question, as my friend recently pointed out to me, is not “Is the dream dying?” but rather, “Who am I without this identity?”
Fixed identity — of a town, a person, a profession, a relationship or an ability — is the undertaker of incomplete dreams, because anything fixed, frozen or rigid is by definition incomplete, for it cannot move, it cannot evolve, it cannot grow, and movement is life itself. By embracing duality per Lorde’s recommendation, we release the pieces of old identities that no longer serve us, while retaining the dream by allowing it to expand and grow. Dreams do not die. Egos always do.
The challenge, therefore, is as simple to state as it is complex to execute: Dream a bigger dream. Real love doesn’t die, and you picked this dream for a reason, so don’t chain your entire identity to one facet of it. Relax into it and expand your gaze with it, or else you’ll suffer the same fate of those municipal planner monkeys on LSD in the Living Lab: You’ll be on the right drugs for the wrong reasons, unable to relax, holding a declined dream that otherwise could have been a beautiful new reality.
