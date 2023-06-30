Ram Dass famously quipped, “If you think you’re enlightened, spend a week with your family.” Aspen Chapel’s June 18 service was titled “Friendship with Family” and had a cartoon with a similar punchline, advertising the service in my email inbox on Father’s Day.
On April 21, curled in the fetal position in an Aspen Valley Hospital emergency room, I decided to attend Meadows Behavioral Healthcare to address PTSD and mood issues that had made my relationships — the most important thing to me in this life, with my calling card of being a connector, both personally and professionally — unmanageable. This includes, first and foremost, my relationship with myself.
On May 2, I surrendered fully to the Meadows model and began my treatment. I started uphill: I had significant medical debt; Aspen Strong, Aspen Community Foundation and the Mental Health Fund had all declined the requests of both myself and considerable community references to aid with my treatment; I was without a job and the excellent health care benefits associated with my former employ at Twitter; my living situation for the month of June was a combination of sofas, spare bedrooms and my 4Runner; etc.
Yet I knew, via trusted Aspen community references, that the Meadows was where I needed to be, and so I decided I would worry about the details later and figure out a way to thrive.
I did not always understand or agree with the Meadows model, yet I surrendered fully to the program for its duration. I turned my essence over to their process. The Meadows handled me with human hands, which is to say they were loving and well-intentioned, while still being part of “The business of recovery” (column, Dec. 3, 2021) and “Gridlock of the worst kind” (column, May 12, 2023). Mistakes were made, and I am the recipient of two separate apologies from Meadows therapists, a distinction I can assure you no one wants to hold. But you know what? I’m human too, and the tenderness with which I was treated far outstrips any mistakes.
One of the most difficult exercises involved a near-daily assessment of Stephen Karpman’s drama triangle, in which people play the role of rescuer, victim or perpetrator (spoiler alert: these roles are all equally bad). In many if not most of the interactions we have with those closest to us, we are all playing one primary role and cycling through the other two with varying degrees of duration and intensity.
It is difficult work to look at the way(s) we exhibit savior complexes, wall off as victims and hurt those closest to us. It is the kind of work that will leave one dry-heaving and sobbing in borrowed bedrooms in front of friends who have the wherewithal to say, “Get it out. Your pride does not serve you here. Let’s complete the cycle.”
I did, and I did. And then the Meadows started calling those I had listed as family at the beginning of the program, and magic happened. My brother and sister joined individual sessions with me, and through our shared recounting of our early childhood, we were able to fill memory gaps for each other with love and levity, and to immediately set down weight we had been shouldering for over three decades. I have never seen relationships reset as quickly as these sessions facilitated; I never dreamed it was possible.
For my final family sessions, my mother was invited. My grandmother, in her mid-90s, dealt with my grandfather’s bipolar disease for the better part of a marriage that spanned several decades (my grandfather passed in May 2022). Their relationship was loving and full of laughter, yet it also took a toll on both her and our family, practically and via genetics. It dawned on me that my grandmother likely is soon to be on her way to the next adventure and I had the opportunity to give my mom and me hope, while lifting a generational curse, in my grandmother’s lifetime. And so I did.
Nearly 60 days of treatment with the Meadows is the hardest thing I have ever done, and it is the accomplishment of which I am most proud. Anything else I have achieved in life is because somewhere deep inside of me, I am the person willing to live on extra sofas and spare bedrooms and a 4Runner while seeking coffee shops and public libraries, every Monday to Thursday, for two months, to complete a program that heals and gives hope, to myself and everyone who loves me. That’s how much I love the people I love; I’d move mountains and drain oceans.
“Hope is not a strategy,” is a maxim the military was fond of telling us at West Point. But hope will keep you alive and community will save you. And so every morning I would wake up, wash my face with my sentimentally prized Leaf People facial scrub from a local Carbondale-based business, look deep into bleary, tired, committed and capable eyes, and ask myself where I was the rescuer, where I was the victim and where I was the perpetrator. I would make a mental list of the people I loved and for whom I was grateful. I would recommit to the Meadows model, accept their apologies and live my own amends.
I will never claim enlightenment, but I do love being with those I consider family. And, they love me. The work continues.
Somewhere up there, my grandfather smiled.