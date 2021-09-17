The other night we watched “The Alpinist” at the Isis Theatre, a wonderful film on Canadian climber Marc-André Leclerc. Some movies are not meant to be viewed on the second screen while lounging on the sofa in your birthday suit with Twizzlers, and “The Alpinist” is one such film.
The Los Angeles Times describes the film as “Tragic romance meets ‘Free Solo,’” and Isaac Feldberg of RogerEbert.com wrote, “To watch Marc-André Leclerc climb is to see a great artist in his element … in the zone, following an impossible dream and, on his own terms, touching the sublime.”
I was reminded of the communal importance of keeping the Isis Theatre open by any means necessary — begging, borrowing or stealing, all options multiple opinion writers for this paper have suggested (Semple sent a Hail Mary appeal to the Caribou Club crowd; Ireland argued for civic process and a possible mill levy; I’m advocating larceny).
The primary takeaway for me was active presence. As someone who became more nauseous watching exposure in the film than inspired to climb a set of stairs, I searched for broader applications of Leclerc’s artistic genius and approach to life. I recalled a conversation several months ago in which a friend asked me how I would define meditation. After considering a few cliché zen truisms such as “every act is an act of meditation” and the like, I ultimately said, “Meditation is intentional breathing.” Leclerc absorbed and appreciated the full inhale and exhale of every breath. How can we apply this?
People from a variety of circles have responded to my previous columns, “What do you do 'in the community?'” and “Goals can be limiting” and “Infinite unbearable compassion” by saying things such as, “easier said than done” and “loose on details, but a great nudge,” as well as sentiments along the lines of “I wish someone would write a complementary piece on direction; I could use it.”
Before soliciting my opinion on direction, it’s useful to know that I grew up in Colorado, where “the mountains are west” — and now I live in a mountain town, which means I think every direction in which I look is west. It’s equally important to reference Zadie Smith’s take on purpose in the aforementioned community article: “The world does not deliver meaning to you. You have to make it meaningful … and decide what you want and need and must do. It’s a tough, unimaginably lonely and complicated way to be in the world.”
Alas, I cannot make the existential questions of life easier, but I frequently find myself referencing four books: “Meditations” by Aurelius; “Wherever You Go, There You Are” by Jon Kabat-Zinn; “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (aka “Meditations for the Layman”); and “This Is Water” by Zadie Smith’s friend, David Foster Wallace (also available via a 22-minute YouTube video as his 2005 commencement address at Kenyon College). Speaking on purpose and true freedom, Wallace wrote, “The really important kind of freedom involves attention, and awareness, and discipline, and effort, and being able truly to care about other people and to sacrifice for them, over and over, in myriad petty little unsexy ways, every day.”
Some may view the pursuits of Leclerc and the endless parade of names to whom the film gave “special thanks” when the credits rolled as inherently selfish, egotistical, callous. I posit the film “The Alpinist” has, at a human level, little to do with alpinism, just as the film “McConkey” has little to do with skiing. Heresy, I know. Rather, stories of this nature have to do with purpose, presence and the psychological profiles of those who manage to tap both in some of the purest forms, and in so doing, these protagonists leave us a tremendous gift. I once knew a middle school custodian whose star shone no less bright — there’s no formula on how or where to paint your masterpiece, just the intentional breath with which you paint.
At one point in the documentary, the filmmakers ask Leclerc what he eats before big climbs. To paraphrase, Leclerc responds that he “doesn’t want to be fatalistic or grim,” but he believes it’s important to have a meal you enjoy, since you know it might be your last, “because you’re going to the mountains.”
I immediately had two thoughts in tandem: first, that most pundits and viewers would write off “going to the mountains” as a statistically loaded deck associated with alpine sports instead of something that can happen on the 405 at 10 a.m., and second, that Leclerc essentially quoted Warren Zevon’s famous (and last) David Letterman interview on October 30, 2002 (also a worthy YouTube clip):
“Enjoy every sandwich.”
Those three words invite active presence at the highest level, because whether you’re a rockstar or a rock climber or a retail clerk or a recruiter, you are “going to the mountains” — likely at a time and in a manner both sooner than you would like and not how you imagine.
Sure, Zevon’s quip is admittedly light on direction for how to optimally engage civically, repair relationships with in-laws or climb the corporate ladder, much less find your unique purpose. For this, I spent the better part of two decades toggling internationally between Zevon’s “Lawyers, Guns and Money” and Boston’s “Peace of Mind.” And I wouldn’t necessarily endorse this approach for others, even if it ends with Ziggy Marley’s “True To Myself.”
There is a reason our human tribe tells the stories of people such as Marc-André Leclerc and sings the anthems of Zevon — it’s because peak performers understand that our bodies and brains are remarkably intuitive, resilient and adaptable. They “know” what to do when we’re in flow without much input.
All you have to do to tap into that for yourself, in your own spheres of influence, is breathe intentionally and enjoy every sandwich.