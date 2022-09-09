Although some people are ZG OGs and got their start in Aspen, most people come to the Roaring Fork Valley as a curious mix of escapist reinvention — for powder, from the feds, after a third divorce with funds from the second marriage, looking for a youthful and adventurous distraction in the form of someone chasing powder and/or running from the feds.
This town has hosted a notable list of second acts. I came here after years of Caribbean court cases and stressful sojourns, and Aspen spoke to me like a Dylan song: “Suddenly I turned around and she was standing there / with silver bracelets on her wrists and flowers in her hair / ‘come in,’ she said, ‘I’ll give ya shelter from the storm.’”
You cannot repay grace — it can only be paid forward, and true to the mining roots of any town I’ve loved in this state, I’ve always found silver to be worth more than gold.
And so last week I was walking into a flight school in Florida with my stepson, feeling the humidity moistening my skin better than Purelene cocoa butter, marveling at the bass in his voice that had made a 12-year-old speaking Patois sound 25, and a 25-year-old sound like the man he now is. As we approached the doors, ready to take flight in his small craft I would later describe as “like riding a motorcycle in the sky,” Marcus told me he was grateful for the second chance that deposited him in Florida, delivering pizza for Domino’s to fund flight school after a few years running Division I track and field for the U.S. Naval Academy.
I stopped and said, “There’s no such thing in life as a second chance. Everyone says that because it makes them feel good, or possible, and our culture loves the theatrical, rise-and-fall story element of it, but there are no second chances in life. What’s meant for you won’t miss you. Everything aligns to put you exactly where you’re at, and you are always in flow, no matter how ‘good’ or ‘bad’ it feels.”
Life is ultimately circular, like the Jamaican proverb, “Once a man, twice a baby,” I continued to explain. This is where people get confused and term things “second chances.”
“Don’t insult your will and work by calling where you are a second chance, when it’s actually destiny. Look around and soak in where you are, where you’re supposed to be,” I said.
We flew for a few hours, and it’s the only time I have never been a shade nervous in the sky, come what may, even when piloting my own chute. Later that evening, on a red-eye back to Denver and then a drive to Aspen in the early morning hours, I thought about the movie, “McConkey.” In formative years, Shane dropped out of CU Boulder and was delivering pizzas at night, living hand to mouth, but daily developing the skills that allowed him to “become the person he wanted to be.” I thought about the times in my life I have entered liminal space and worked through a transition — and what that looked like.
I listened, for the zillionth time, to the last 30 minutes of “The Forward” podcast with Molly Bloom, hosted by a seven-time Champs-Élysées champion who found what many people might term a “second chance” in Aspen. Ninety minutes into the podcast, Lance Armstrong reframes surrender as “another level of growth and perspective,” as opposed to a resigned and defeatist decision. He and Molly then move on to talk about fearlessness, an oft-misinterpreted term. Using another reframe, Molly explains that fearlessness is not a lack of fear, but rather “having a process for fear.” Contrary to being reckless, true fearlessness is calculated, authentic, aligned, committed. True fearlessness, I submit, is a recognition that there are no second chances, that life is circular, and that there is nothing to be ultimately lost or gained except what you bring to the table and can help others bring to theirs — so are you going to show up fully, or not?
My mind floated back to the flight as I headed up Indy Pass from Twin Lakes. As the plane banked left for a touch-and-go before the water line on a newly soaked Florida runway in that August afternoon, I said to Marcus, “I’ve walked the same halls, at the same institutions, that you have. You know what’s a lot harder than convincing a Congressperson you’re a leader who won’t quit? Having the courage to lead yourself instead of following the script. Bushwhacking your personal path among a bunch of alpha achievers who have never ‘quit’ anything a day in their lives. Having the humility to deliver pizzas to fund a dream after being told you’re the best of the best and having your ego hyperinflated. Having the resourcefulness to survive in any environment when Uncle Sam isn’t paying room, board, tuition and toys all over the world.”
At defining moments in our lives, post-Caribbean capers and military academies, Marcus and I had been homeless, living in an ’89 4Runner and an ’03 4Runner in Venice Beach and Aspen, respectively. Everyday, he skateboarded, and I went into the mountains, further becoming the people we wanted to become.
Some people learn at 49 when they’re a seven-time world champion. Some people learn in their late teens or early 20s on a prescribed path to predicted “success,” only to be met with their first “failure.” Most people never learn. The late, great John Candy said it best in “Cool Runnings:” “A gold medal is a wonderful thing. But if you’re not enough without it, you’ll never be enough with it.” And once you have “it” in the only way that matters, no governing body or federal agency or peer perspective or prestigious pedigree or Jamaican jail can ever take it away from you. And you usually learn that once you’ve lost everything else.
That is the reason I so love Aspen. Because whether it’s Lance Armstrong or the lift operator, this is a town of fearless reinvention. Of change. Of growth. Of limitless liminal space. And it’s therefore a place of permanent possibility.
There are no second chances in life, no “do-overs,” but there are plenty of second, third and seventh acts, because as long as you have a process for fear and a passion for reinvention, life moves #forwardneverstraight.
Folks who want to contact/follow may reach me at aparrott@du.edu or on Twitter, @andrew__parrott.