I was fathoms out of my league, flying down mountain bike trails in SoCal, chasing a friend who co-created the sport’s premiere event. I was decked in orange Salomon tennis shoes, borrowed Troy Lee Designs shorts and jersey, and I believe my rental bike had reflectors on the pedals. I couldn’t corner in an empty parking lot that day, much less cliffside, and even my normal saving grace — the uphill (in a downhill sport, yes, I know) — wasn’t registering.
I decided to take the opportunity to ask a master of his craft for a #protip or two in order to avoid total Jerry of the Day status, and he said, “I always look four corners ahead, scanning for where I’m headed. Then I search two corners ahead, at what I might impact in the next second. Finally, my peripheral vision is repeatedly scanning what’s in front of me on the trail for things that could be an immediate problem. Keep your head up and trust your body; it knows what to do.”
Grief is a lot like the balancing act of competently riding a two-wheeled vehicle: it’s important to keep your head focused in the direction you want to travel, scanning four corners ahead. Of course, crippling grief doesn’t follow the rules of physics. Sometimes, it is impossible to focus at all, much less four corners ahead. How can we find safety in smooth speed when daily life is churning through molasses, staring at the meteor that impacted our world, leaving a giant crater where a human heart used to be?
Throughout June, members of our community will hold memorials for their partners, friends, cousins, guides and inspirations, Heather Morrow, Greg Harms and, most recently, Aidan Case Sheahan. I did not know any of them personally, and accordingly it’s not my style to write about the lives they led in the physical plane, which by all accounts were master classes in authenticity and edgework. I have witnessed via two degrees of separation the impact these individuals had on many in my immediate circles, personally and professionally.
And so if I may be so bold, I might be able to talk about the lives they’re leading now.
One of my neighbors posted a beautiful tribute to Heather, explaining how her greatest desire was to introduce people from different worlds who would never otherwise cross paths and show them how extraordinary they are, to find the unifying connection. She challenged us to “never choose the path of staying the same” but to lean into evolution with grace, humility and intimacy. To view fear as an invitation to love ourselves and others more, not less. To expand, not contract.
The other night, I wrote my parents a letter that includes the following line: “It is incredibly difficult to know oneself well enough to select goals that are truly authentic and in alignment. When that is done … I’ve seen lives like this live past death, and if anything burn brighter and more omnipresent on the other side. I’m not just saying I’ve ‘seen’ it — I’m saying I’ve seen it.”
I think that’s where people like the many this community has lost — and will lose — throughout its history are: burning brighter and more omnipresent on the other side, informing our daily choices, guiding our evolution. If we can learn to ride grief like a bicycle instead of being held down like a heavy wave (although this is OK, too), we increase our chances of seeing the same light that people like Greg, Heather and Aidan saw, and in turn letting others see ours. It’s a shared vision. That’s why we’re all here in the Roaring Fork Valley.
I suspect that the next time you ski on your third edge or dance the tango, you’ll see it too, in your own way. And you’ll have neighbors who have seen it in their unique way, and that shared thread of experience is what constitutes the supportive structure called a community.
We all need that community to heal and evolve, because perhaps the most devastating thing about grief is that it is not a singular act of letting go. It’s repeated in different ways, at different times, in different forms — probably for a lifetime. It’s a companion with whom to make peace and part of the process of being a fully actualized human, not an obstacle to overcome. Time does not “heal all wounds.” Time increases distance — emotional and otherwise — avoidance and numbness. Work within time, with the help of communal support structures, is where the transformation occurs. Through healing and grieving, there may be peace.
On Sunday, Lead With Love email subscribers received a “Love Letter From Gina,” a meditation on the lives and lessons of Heather Morrow, Louis Amoroso and Arin Trook. It caused me to reflect on what I have learned from members of this community as they navigate loss, from pandemics to personal tragedies:
“Share the scar, not the wound.” — Lisa Goddard, Roaring Fork Insight
“The most singular difference between happiness and joy is that happiness is a solid and joy a liquid.” — J.D. Salinger
In and out of the studio, “Livin’ on the mat.” — King Yoga
Sometimes we have to grieve the living, not just the departed, to give people the chance to evolve. — Arguably the hardest lesson I have ever had to piece together, internalize, and execute. I did it with lots of help.
The friend who gave me the riding advice at the beginning of this column? He’s flying into town today for Greg’s memorial, as they were good friends. #TeamSplitter shared many memories in Alaska. We’ll meet up, take the mountain bikes out for a rip, say “f--- yeah” and keep dancing, heads held high, looking four corners ahead.