I love spring. May is my favorite manic month, home to both my birthday and repeated attempts to see how many multisport activities I can cram into one day before the solstice arrives. I can literally feel the synaptic fatigue of my neurotransmitters shorting out with excitement looking at the skis, moto, bikes and drying single track.
In 2021, we have the boon of our country’s grand “reopening” fueling springtime sojourns, and the CDC’s recently released mask guidance (which basically amounts to “if you’re vaccinated, pretend the nightmare never happened”). It’s incredibly difficult to interpret the revised CDC guidelines as anything less than a Hail Mary to incentivize those who would otherwise not bother with vaccinations.
Socioeconomic fault lines are erupting across our nation as stores like Apple mandate masks and stores like Walmart do not. Instead of peering into each others’ eyes from behind masks with fear, reassurance, smiles and comfort as we have for the past year, more options seem to yield increased judgment displayed in the “windows to the soul.” I dislike this shift, even as I welcome the choice. For a fleeting year, no one could escape the realities of fragility, vulnerability and interdependence. For both good and ill, 2020 was a great reminder of what it is to be human.
To mark the seasonal and psychological shifts, we celebrated my friend’s birthday in Moab. Trails are in great spring shape, and the energetic vibe teetered between “reckless abandon” and “cautious curiosity” as everyone collectively transitions into a shoulder season on the shoulder of a pandemic. Given we were in Utah, the geopolitical and regulatory energy was more “reckless abandon.”
Case in point was a scene near the entrance to Portal: I heard the sound of gears revving, followed almost immediately by humans screaming, metal screeching and a thud. I peered down onto the 4x4 route and saw a UTV had flipped and then skidded a few feet downhill on slickrock, balanced precariously on its roof. My friend and I rushed down and talked the occupants through some basics, from adrenaline management to the importance of not immediately unclipping the harness and launching through the windshield. Suddenly, a Mad Max army of more than a dozen riders in the UTV posse materialized, clad in the standard-issue UTV rental uniform: flip-flops, jorts, a 6-ounce complimentary water bottle from the Apache Motel (just kidding, anyone who has stayed at the Apache knows they don’t even offer complimentary locks on the doors, much less water in a desert). Several Darwin Award contenders decided to tire flip the vehicle — perched on slickrock at an angle the Colorado Avalanche Information Center might term “acute” — but only “after we take your picture!” Immediately, my friend suggested the crew had a critical mass to either show the other lemmings the way home, or to avoid outright catastrophe, if not objective comedy. We dropped into Portal, and to this minute my conscience remains clear and unencumbered by the mystery of how they resolved that situation.
We rehydrated at Milt’s with chocolate shakes and cheeseburgers, and it was here that a few variables came into (dehydrated) focus. The parking lot was crowded with 50 to 60 people, and the staff was fully masked. A table full of tourists unhesitatingly asked my friend to snap a group photo like we were at the Sundeck and they had just built it. A lone man — fit, mid to late 50s, hybrid car with green Colorado plates — donned his mask. He wasn’t mocked, but he didn’t need to work to social distance, either. I ran a quick thought exercise a la David Foster Wallace’s “This is Water:” maybe this man is immunocompromised; maybe he has a sick family at home; maybe he just doesn’t know what to think. Maybe he recognizes that certain doors, once passed through, neither offer nor allow a complete “return to normalcy” because things can never go back to “the way they were.” They can’t with your ex, they can’t with Aspen housing, they can’t with pre-pandemic life. Things might be better, they might be worse, they might be revisited — but they cannot go back and will never assume the same form. Nor should we wish them to. We should embrace the cycle of “Love and Let Go” that my buddy marveled about in Moab, confident that nothing, no matter how beautiful or horrible, can last forever.
That’s why I love spring, a time of rejuvenation and renewal. Everything has been deader than dead, and now each drop of dew, each ray of sunshine refills and refreshes, however slightly. Spring offers us the optimistic, collective choice for a future that is not a return to normalcy, but is a better reconstruction of what’s possible. It offers us the opportunity to keep peering into the eyes of maskless faces for the humanity in them while not judging the eyes of those who continue to wear masks out of fear or necessity.
On my drive home, I marveled at the psychological and physical extremes we have occupied over the past year, only to be hastily discarded with a poke to the arm that a continent full of 1.3 billion people is still dying to get. Belly Up emails notified me that we can now see Kygo and Louis the Child, wild and free, proof of vaccination tatted to the back of our necks like bar codes. I’m so thirsty for live music that LeAnn Rimes’ set temporarily seemed a legitimate consideration, if not a good idea. I didn’t know what to make of the emotions this past weekend. I still don’t. Humility and empathy, I guess. And then, as if on cue, George Michael crooned “All we have to do now is take these lies, and make them true somehow” as “Freedom! ‘90” blasted.
That’s easier said than done in a valley notorious for blurring the lines between fact, fiction and fantasy, but this community has always excelled at finding the gonzo truth, and I’m optimistic.