Since the age of 13, I have kept a more or less quarterly goal sheet based upon the PIESS model (Personal, Intellectual, Emotional, Social, Spiritual), a format given to me by Dr. John Morse. The fact that I was a 13-year-old seeing a psychologist meant that in a best-case scenario I was destined to be an adult like Ron Artest, aka Metta World Peace, aka Metta Sandiford-Artest, thanking his psychiatrist for helping him relax after Game 7 of the NBA Finals. After all, any 13-year-old who spends the next 24 years writing quarterly goal sheets clearly needs to both relax and have a psychologist.
Goals are by definition aspirational, an optimal view of self, and in taking such a view, we paradoxically both raise and cap the bar for our own performance. As a teenager, my goals were effectively parroting (no pun intended) perceived paragons of success and masculinity from my friend groups, most of whom were (and are) several years older than me. Accordingly, I spent most of my 20s to mid-30s with friends who are accomplished Special Forces operators, engineers, expats, educators, adventurers and entrepreneurs, earnestly discussing how to be a “man” now that boyhood dreams were realized and we understood with frantic, frightening clarity that there is no wizard behind the curtain, no clothes on the emperor, and unless we want the same fate for our sons, daughters and romantic relationships, we had better figure it out, quickly.
As you might imagine, there was carnage and collateral damage. “Highly specialized boys” (as a DEVGRU operator described it) in adult bodies raised on patriarchal principles of cutthroat competition break nouns — people, places and things — in spectacular fashion. Most of all, though, we broke ourselves. Ultimately, I think most of us, via sharing and helping each other, landed on a version of Hunter S. Thompson’s April 22, 1958 letter to his friend Hume Logan, collected in “Letters of Note” and found via a quick internet search that is worth the three-minute read.
“The answer — and, in a sense, the tragedy of life — is that we seek to understand the goal and not the man. We set up a goal which demands of us certain things: and we do these things. We adjust to the demands of a concept which CANNOT be valid,” Thompson wrote his friend.
In my experience, if there is a wizard behind the curtain who knows everything, it’s a woman. Left to our own devices, most men will contentedly play in the dirt, hunting and competing and dying to prove worthiness to women themselves. Wise women offer vulnerable men the ability to integrate masculine and feminine energy equally, and that’s the nexus at which human potential starts to optimally expand.
So it was that I found myself listening to heretical prompts from some of the fiercest female facilitators, friends and guides I have known, such as “What would it be for you to have no agenda, no goal, and just be? Not all the time, but distinct white space?” I considered one’s reminder that we have three brains: head, heart and gut. Most of us over-index on the head, which is all too often effectively full of teenage ambition and societal constructs, regardless of our age (“head goals” can often be simplified to one word: “more”). The heart connects to passion, and our intuition is a divining rod for purpose. Working in a healthy tandem, these three “brains” function much like the id, ego and superego. Working alone and unbalanced, chaos reigns, no matter the surface achievements. Or as an Olympic tennis champion simply told me, “Goals are there to put you in a box.”
Integrating this wisdom into daily life, I found myself stalled when attempting to write a goal sheet throughout most of 2021. The PIESS model was and is a wonderful foundation for many important pillars and aspirations in life, but my relationship to these things had changed. Previously, each item was effectively a scenic overlook on a highway. Increasingly, the goal sheet is a living document, a map that morphs, a sweeping and expansive view of additional, unconsidered possibilities. Sure, I still set out crystals for the full moon (I wish I was joking) and write intentions on sheets of paper to be burned in Central American bonfires, but these days I view goals more as springboards to the “next unknown” than as laundry lists to accomplish. I leave myself open to possibility, rather than limiting potential (mine or anyone else’s) by reducing it to something I can imagine.
Earlier this week I found myself in focused flow for hours, skirting an exposed ridgeline that for years either held no interest or was an outright “never” (a semantic lesson I have yet to learn from life, evidently). The only correlation to a goal sheet was this perpetual sentence, found under Personal: “Challenge yourself in a unique way at least once a quarter. True step outside the comfort zone (positive fear).” Sometimes this has been a dance class, cooking lesson, or solo skydive. This week it was Capitol Peak, fueled by the combined feminine + masculine energies of an extraordinary woman and an exceptional alpine guide. My three brains knew it was the right unknown “goal” because of the flow, fun, friendship, focus and — positive — fear. The journey was pure liminal space, vistas of lines and loops and link-ups that, newly seen from a different perspective, opened new oceans of possibility. The external possibilities were no less wondrous.
On January 26, 2019, the inimitable Erykah Badu (@fatbellybella) Tweeted, “Write it down on real paper with a real pencil with real intent and watch it get real. Spelling is a Spell.” I agree, fully. Structure, intention, connection, visualization and execution are all essential, powerful, even magical. Terence McKenna wrote “the syntactical nature of reality, the real secret of magic, is that the world is made of words. And if you know the words that the world is made of, you can make of it whatever you wish.” Choose wisely.
When I was 13, my mom gave me another complementary quote by Jon Bon Jovi: “Map out your future, but do it in pencil. The road ahead is as long as you make it. Make it worth the trip.”
Then she sent me to the psychologist.