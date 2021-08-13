The first thing one needs to know about my culinary skills is that I routinely pay $5.75 for a PB&J from Butcher’s Block (crunchy PB, alternating grape and strawberry jam per order, sandwich cut in a triangle the way mom used to make it). Now that I have sufficiently undermined my credibility for both epicurean cuisine and financial literacy, I have a few thoughts on the takeout scene at restaurants this summer.
Restaurants are hurting — if not hemorrhaging (those that are still open) — which in turn affects local workers, from poverty wages to Amazon-esque hours. After spending much of the pandemic with varying approaches to capacity limits, supply chain, workforce availability, demand, new ownership, renovations, dramatically increased rent and the like, I can understand the very real, very human urge to capitalize on peak summer tourism for as long as it lasts.
Given the recent CDC guidance to mask up indoors in places with “substantial” or “high” coronavirus transmissions and the accompanying NPR map that shows the nation lit up like De Wallen in Amsterdam, it’s not difficult to imagine a time in the near future when restaurants again have capacity limits. While the rest of us get to prance around maskless in the promised “return to normalcy,” food service workers and RFTA bus drivers have some of the longest commutes (to their jobs) for some of the lowest wages and are then required to wear a mask that most of us were happier to abandon than work on a powder day. This is not a recipe for success.
I have one defining culinary memory from late March 2020, and it’s courtesy of Local Coffee House. Considering ways I could support community businesses during the pandemic (and beyond my wits that the premade meal kits from HelloFresh and Blue Apron come with everything requisite to cook dinner except a professional-grade kitchen and a trip to City Market for ancillary items like salt and cutlery*), I went into Local, then one of the few businesses operating. After ordering some lunch, the barista asked if I “wanted anything else.” Unsure how to respond, I inquired if there was a hidden menu, and she told me that from TP to tequila, if it wasn’t nailed down, they would try to get it. Lifetime customer, right then, right there. I also appreciated Bear Den’s delicious to-go cocktails during this time period, which to be honest never made it to Paepcke Park, but the beauty of to-go food is that one can order as much as is needed to complete the journey.
That’s why this summer has been particularly disappointing — many local restaurants that I love and supported during the pandemic have discontinued takeout options, and I get the impression they don’t appreciate me walking into the bar, ordering a lemonade and asking for the food to be boxed. No better is the time I reflexively gave in to frustration and asked the Aspen High School class of 2029 student who answered the phone at a Hopkins Avenue joint, “What about the people who actually live here year-round, enjoy your food and are willing to pay for the privilege of walking in the door to pick up a bag, not take up dining space, and tip like we understand the situation you’re in and want to support?” Not my best look. Also, not an inaccurate or inappropriate inquiry (although better suited for a GM as opposed to a sophomore).
We are learning — even in Aspen — that there are some things money cannot buy. Community and continuity are two of them, despite the best efforts of many imagined dynasties to avoid the federal estate tax. A critical mass of people cannot enter a seasonal town and expect to meaningfully alter the fundamental laws of supply and demand and the vicissitudes of the I-70 supply chain with mere capital. And yet they do, and I’ve seen this phenomenon play out in the last three months from Kalispell to Leadville to Hopkins Avenue. People angrily ring the bell at the Roxy’s deli counter when the lone worker who signed up for a part-time job and is paying $2,500 for a place in Glenwood has to take a sick colleague home, frustrated that left to their own devices, they cannot assemble two pieces of bread and some cold cuts (I empathize with the latter part of this statement, if not the former).
To-go cuisine seems to be a third thing money cannot buy, as this summer I’m somehow priced out of creamed corn and a charcuterie board for my enjoyment on my patio or atop Ajax — at least until November. Although perhaps the establishment has been priced out, too — perhaps, with the well-reported worker shortage hitting restaurants hard, it’s possible there’s not enough staff to accommodate the uptick in orders that takeout would mean. I suppose private chefs are always an option, and if I were a true Aspenite, I’d figure out a way to step up my earnings and privatize food the way some in this valley are privatizing education, offering local teachers room and board in a guesthouse plus their salary in exchange for a year of tutoring only one family’s children.
We cannot continue this way with our resources — not with education, or water, or cuisine or community. These things are not about money, fundamentally, and yet we’ve made them about money (long before the pandemic), which means no amount will ever be enough.
Tony Bourdain observed, “Meals make the society, hold the fabric together in lots of ways that were charming and interesting and intoxicating to me. The perfect meal, or the best meals, occur in a context that frequently has very little to do with the food itself."
I agree. And that’s all the more reason I appreciate the restaurants holding the fabric of society together, in times good and bad, taking the long view on who their patrons are and always will be. They’re the ones relentlessly cranking out Cosmic Charlies, the best pocket burritos and banana bread in town on a Durant patio, Roxy’s deli sandwiches, to-go cocktails, anything in Mawa’s Kitchen, and of course, the Gucci of PB&J.
* Basalt-based Good Clean Food Delivered expertly solved all these issues for me.