“Gridlock’d” (1997) is one of my favorite movies, starring Tupac Shakur, Tim Roth and Thandiwe Newton. It chronicles the escapades of two addicts (Roth and Shakur) who decide to get clean and encounter “a series of bureaucratic roadblocks as they learn … getting help getting clean is harder than just getting clean.”
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and to write an article about my experiences with “the business of recovery” the last two months would be passé, as I’ve already done so (Aspen Daily News, Dec. 3, 2021). To pick apart the frustrating bureaucracy and resulting tragicomedy present in both our national health care system and local resources would be too soft a target, analogous to blaming Mark Hunt for all the (over) development woes in Aspen.
The Aspen community is fantastic at featuring locals in service of “mental health awareness,” ranging from brave and vulnerable public disclosures to impressive athletic feats such as 2019’s 24 Hours of Vert for Aspen Strong. We have room for improvement, however, when it comes to educating people on what mental health actually looks like and not just celebrating our heroes and community members for what they have accomplished, then adding an asterisk for a mental health issue they “overcame.”
The truth is, no mental health issue is ever overcome. The truth is, no athletic feat makes these diseases more relatable or understandable, although it may lend hope to performance in spite of, and sometimes because of, these underlying issues.
The truth is, very few people want to talk about waking up in the middle of the night and not knowing who or where you are (note: this is not a Belly Up night on giggle tea). Few people want to talk about being locked in an Aspen Valley Hospital psychiatric room for 40-plus hours because there are no available beds in the state during manic May; then transported by private security company to Colorado Springs; then being denied a prescribed medication and instead being offered “hot tea and a Benadryl” to get to sleep as a psychiatric inpatient.
Few people like to talk about abject terror. Few people like to talk about being locked in a box without the strings in your clothes or shoes; about being denied dental floss and pens; about the concrete walls where tally marks are etched counting the days; about the 70-year-old woman next door who screams at night and the elderly man who has been committed for multiple months to electroconvulsive therapy (ECT).
Few people like to talk about movie night being interrupted by someone overdosing being wheeled in on a gurney, or about police “subduing” a rowdy patient in your hallway. Few people know the feeling of doors locking shut behind them each time they enter a new room under watchful surveillance cameras and constant guard.
Few people want to talk about realizing you’re heading for a psychotic break, frantically scrambling to rearrange the configuration of meds and medics that typically only work for two to five years before the deck must again be reshuffled as the disease ages and adapts with me across careers, family, fortune and geography.
Few people like to talk about how many published columns they have written entirely in their heads and with red crayons across eight hospitalizations, two and a half decades, two countries, and medications that standardize and “normalize” and subjugate and kill creativity and memory and spirit.
Few people like to talk about trying to “exit” a locked Aspen Police vehicle driven by a confused officer who last met a pretty chill MTB bro when his bike was stolen last fall, and can’t reconcile the animal in front of him, clad in shorts, flip flops and a T-shirt in the middle of a blizzard, trying to jump out his locked cruiser window when this guy called him for help.
Few people like to talk about the nights in the hospital you hope the phone will ring for you, but it doesn’t, and you know why. Few people like to talk about the countless “nos” you will have to receive — from booked psychiatrists, bored bureaucrats, taxed clinicians, COBRA customer service, and others — to get to one “yes” that might save your life.
Few people like to talk about Commander Robert “Bobby” Ramirez III, leader of SEAL Team 1, who died Dec. 19, 2022, due to the “invisible wounds of war” showing up in their hospital room and telling them you will not ring that bell, today, during this Hell Week, that the “only easy day was yesterday” and “it pays to be a winner.”
Few people publicly tell Kat Buesch, Leigh Sinclair, Megan Verros, Ryan Turner, David Silverstein and Grant Jahnke that the PACT (Pitkin Area Co-responder Teams) program undoubtedly saved my life, and thank you.
Few people like to talk about how hard it is to actually stay alive when you desperately want to, but an insidious and unseen disease is trying to kill you, and all anyone can see is a tech executive or super athlete or witty wordsmith or parent-lover-son-brother-author-ADULT who cannot possibly be this much of an infant … of a threat.
People do not like to talk about these things because they are scary. I do not relate to people with mental illness because they achieve an athletic feat, past or present. I relate to people with mental illness because they know what it’s like to wake up, walk to Louis Swiss in the morning for a coffee and paper, and halfway through legitimately ask themselves if they remembered to put pants on.
I love Aspen because it contains people with whom I can relate. Because it’s a place where I can be crazy, get paid for it and get locked up — trifecta! Because real healing only occurs in community and in service to something greater than yourself. Sure, you have to do the heavy lifting and it has to originate from a place of self-love, but your How and Why have to be bigger than you, or you’re not going to stay alive.
What Aspen represents to me is a place and people replete with that How and Why, despite the occasional ridiculousness of the What. It’s a place where you can listen to the last 25 brilliant minutes of “The Forward” podcast where Lance and Molly Bloom talk about surrender, and you realize that “surrender” may be the most active verb and demanding noun in the English language.
Being “Gridlock’d,” to me, is not about bureaucratic blockades. Rather, it is about the worst kind of walls and boundaries — the ones we erect within ourselves. Against love, community, potential and perspective. That’s the real work.
Recently, I was locked in a room. Again. Why? Because like Warren Zevon sang, “The *#&^ that used to work, don’t work now.” To reshuffle the deck, again, and continue “forward, not straight.” To relive the stanzas of Kipling’s “If” poem, with tools slightly more worn, yet a will no less solid. To be given a Lyft from a psychiatric hospital to the Colorado Springs airport, then have to rent a car and drive myself home to Aspen.
Along the way, I will make a wrong turn trying to escape suburbia and encounter a homeless man at a stoplight. I will look at him and reflect on the razor’s edge that separates us. I will remember the hell I just left. I will remember when I was homeless, and wonder thoughts I will immediately shut down. Something deep inside tells me to give the man everything I have, which is one crisp $100 bill. He looks at me with amazement and tells me I’m “going straight to heaven.”
I think this is a suspect ultimate destination for anyone who knows me, but a fair trade for my soul, since I’ve spent a decent part of my mental health life with Satan. I drive no less than 90 mph for four hours, and when I see the 7,908 sign, I know that I’m back in heaven, even when it’s hell. I am all too aware of the razor’s edge, and appreciative for another day dancing on top of it.
