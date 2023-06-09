I recently watched two films that I consider the height of human expression: “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Isis Theater) and Marc Maron’s HBO standup special “From Bleak to Dark.” One of Ernest Hemingway’s infinite quotables exhorts artists, “Forget your personal tragedy. We are all bitched from the start … when you get the damned hurt use it — don’t cheat with it.” Fox and Maron do not cheat.
Most are aware of Fox’s decades long battle with Parkinson’s, and people are likely less familiar with Maron’s loss of his romantic partner and creative co-producer Lynn Shelton in the early days of the pandemic. Both men mine the depths of grief and identity loss and in so doing show how they exist daily with gratitude, however fragile the balance. Says Fox, “Gratitude makes optimism sustainable.”
Fox has always been what I would describe as a kinetic performer — his sheer physicality bouncing around the screen in “Family Ties,” “Back to the Future,” “Teen Wolf,” “Spin City” and countless others. Today he has learned to be internally still while his body externally shakes and spasms beyond his control.
For his part, Maron is the sarcastic, self-deprecating, too-smart-for-his-own-good standup (herein also lies shades of many characters Fox has portrayed) who finally found true love late in life, only to have it painfully ripped away.
Listening to these masters of their craft deftly explore their relationships, I noted, “True gratitude cannot exist without humility.” Both of these men had been unexpectedly humbled by life, and I was watching them filet their souls onstage with hilarious and heartbreaking aplomb.
I thought of all the things we say we’re grateful for in Aspen, and all the things we gripe about, and I wondered how grateful — how humble — we actually are. As if on cue, I was reminded of a favorite Common song, his ode to hip-hop entitled “I Used to Love H.E.R.” Common takes listeners on a lyrical journey while breaking down the various stages of hip-hop’s ascendancy, from conscious to gangsta rap, Afrocentricity to R&B, blues, jazz, funk. Sometimes they drift from each other, but Common always respects the Essence (H.E.R. means “Hip-hop in its Essence is Real”), and this gratitude is what consistently pulls him back.
Working through my own moments of humility the past few months, the words of every yoga teacher ever reminded me, “Root down to rise up.” I asked myself if I was rooting or retreating; which was the appropriate tactic for my situation; and if an audible was required.
The best teachers will further ask students to root from their foot’s sole/soul, imagining deep roots spidering down and into the earth from their heart center, like Eywa in Avatar. When this is done, one can also see what roots reach back out to hold them. I imagined Aspen for this visualization exercise.
Soon after, ski patrollers, artists, progressive real estate agents (they exist), gym owners and athletes helped me secure housing — in June. Ski towns have a saying, “Come for the winter; stay for the summer.” Nonsense. I came for the summer in May 2015 and I’ve always fought to stay for summer, where I can ski, moto, MTB, road bike, trail run and get a gym session in, all in one manic May day. Ski season starts in February and winters are for olas (waves) in America Central.
Appropriately appreciative for my tribe, I considered that the only thing I really fear in this life is not living up to my potential. I got a similar vibe from both Fox and Maron’s gutty performances in the face of loss. Parkinson’s and death be damned, these guys are living to show you who they are and what they’re made of. How they live, create, think, process, grieve, hope, heal, attack, love and laugh.
I do not fear Aspen’s evolution any more than Common feared West Coast funk. What I fear most is that the people and places I love do not change. I fear they will stay ensconced in my memory, disappointing me a little more with each revisiting, since you can’t touch the same water twice. What I fear most is that I won’t change, or have the capacity or curiosity or courage to continue to pursue my own evolution.
This is where the kinetic energy and harrowing hilarity of Fox and Maron are so helpful — they show us how by learning to be still, we can affect the greatest changes of all. When we slow down, we speed up the great things coming to us, even drawing them to us. More importantly, we can appreciate what’s already there.
I do not fear Aspen becoming an LLC, at least not long-term. I was taught to ride two-wheeled vehicles focused four corners ahead, not fixated on the objects I don’t want to hit. I was taught to fight for things, not to rail against them. By these metrics, my new digs suit me nicely, as I will have a voting voice in who and what shapes Snowmass, as opposed to my most recent situation, which was gerrymandered out of key local elections by virtue of living in the ABC/North 40, perhaps one of the largest remaining blocks of true locals (and their families and future generations) within the coveted 81611 zip code whom we conveniently deny civic input in certain Aspen elections.
In Aspen, we have much for which to be grateful – still – and that’s in no small part because our long-held identities, expectations, resources and memories are being challenged and humbled. My optimism for Aspen is, per Fox’s quote, made possible by daily gratitude, fed by unexpected and at times unwanted humility. I still love H.E.R. and probably always will.