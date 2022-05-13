I have a producer friend in LA, George (who else lives in LA besides producers and influencers, after all?), who has consistently challenged my receptivity to change. He is a true creative, someone who looks at a seemingly innocuous and forgotten profession such as ranching and pitches the following to Red Bull TV: let’s do a series on ranchers in the Australian Outback who are adapting to the changing climate and socioeconomic landscape by using helicopters to herd cattle.
Sign me up for that look into someone else’s world.
Sometimes George and I talk, and more often we text, but the core of what comes through is our method approach to life, a favorite quote from
@RickRubin on Twitter: “Work as hard as you can to be able to share it.” My takeaway is that without authenticity, nothing created will connect — be authentic. Without creation, nothing can be shared — widen your gaze and draft the life you dream. And without sharing, nothing will survive or be improved upon — give your gifts, your love, freely and without expectation.
If you’re looking for Rubin’s Twitter quote to save to your Pinterest file, you won’t find it, because Rubin deletes everything he posts the next day. You can’t touch the same water, in the same way, twice. His daily disappearing maxims remind me of the impermanence of everything and everyone, and of the importance of those who etch wisdom on our hearts after the words and photos fade: the authentic ones who create to share.
Sometime in the mid to late 2000s, I read the book “Losing My Virginity” by Richard Branson. One quote stuck with me and, paired with Rubin’s wisdom from May 12, became a guiding principle: “I have always believed that the only way to cope with a cash crisis is not to contract but to try to expand out of it.” The philosophy was striking, heretical almost, akin to that of a rancher in the 21st century turning to helicopters instead of horses. It is human nature to contract, to fear, to covet, to secure, to stow. Substitute the word “cash” for any noun, implement an expansive psychology, and you now have both a recipe for life and a difficult road to walk. In practice, examples might look like this:
There was a time when I had $500 liquid to my name. I felt, viscerally in my body and also psychically, that I was “holding on” too tight. I picked five organizations, from Planned Parenthood to the Navy SEAL Foundation to Proyecto Remedios Educativos (PRE) in Nicaragua, and donated $100 each. Problem solved — after that I had nothing fake to hold onto.
When I get caught up in my own story about someone I love or their words or actions hurt me, I reach deep and give the most loving thing of which I am capable, without expectation. Sometimes it’s words; sometimes it’s tangible; sometimes it’s space and silence. Whenever anything or anyone dents the heart, I finish the job and break it open to allow new levels of depth and love to come forward — to that person, to myself, to others.
This is the single most difficult, daily psychological practice I have. Sometimes I hide from it for minutes or months at a time. Sometimes I’m a half-assed coward. Sometimes I send it and yard sale. Even when I stick the landing to the best of my ability, it’s never easy. It is the emotional equivalent of jumping out of a plane or skiing a gnarly line, every day. There is real fear, aversion and discomfort to rejecting a primal instinct of self-preservation to expand instead of contract.
Yet what Branson figured out is that expansion is the key to survival, much less progression. And if you can lean into love and expand, even half the time? If you can show up for others the way you would want people to show up for you? If you can give your literal last dime? All I can say is that it comes back a hundredfold. And then it will be taken away. And then it will come back. On and On, like Badu bumped.
In “Still Life With Woodpecker,” Tom Robbins writes: “Albert Camus wrote that the only serious question is whether to kill yourself or not. Tom Robbins wrote that the only serious question is whether time has a beginning and an end. Camus clearly got up on the wrong side of the bed, and Robbins must have forgotten to set the alarm. There is only one serious question. And that is: Who knows how to make love stay? Answer me that and I will tell you whether or not to kill yourself. Answer me that and I will ease your mind about the beginning and end of time. Answer me that and I will reveal to you the purpose of the moon.”
The preservation of both self and society lies in the ability to expand when everything screams contract. Mountain towns in particular are wonderful at stubbornly holding on, resisting change and romanticizing the rustic. Some of this is entirely appropriate, and some of it is destructive to the people and places we love most. At our best, we can aspire to function as individuals like Aspen Historical Society does for our community — a way to honor the past without holding on, a bridge to prepare for the future by living in the informed present.
Practical applications of this include everything from accepting roundabout construction to the recent (April) allowance of e-bikes in the San Juan National Forest, in conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service. Electric mountain bikes will be on Sky Mountain and Rim Trail before 2025, and instead of bemoaning “human-powered” and all the rest, maybe we can expand our gaze to recognize that climate change dictates alternative revenue streams, that consumer interest drives adoption, and that if we are truly the cowboys we think we are, we too will be able to adapt, from horses to helicopters.
First, you have to love people and places. Second, you have to face your fears and recognize that love isn’t yours to hold — none of us is the gatekeeper of Aspen, but each of us is the living, breathing embodiment of what it is today. Third, you have to muster all the courage required to expand, not contract. And then, you work as hard as you can to be able to share it.
Maybe that won’t always make love stay (force), but it is the way to build a foundation that makes love last (flow). That’s what Branson understood about business, Rubin about music and Robbins about tequila — how to expand into uncomfortable change with more love, not less.