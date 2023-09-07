As I prepare to turn the page on my Aspen chapter and author my final column for the Aspen Daily News, the lyrics from a favorite Kurt Vile and John Prine song keep strumming in my head: “How lucky can one man get?”
The Roaring Fork Valley has been my home since May 2015. Centennial, Woody Creek, the East End, Snowmass, the Aspen Airport Business Center and my 4Runner have all been my abodes at one point or another.
This gig writing op-eds for the paper has at various times been my raison d’être, therapist, joy and saving grace. I have done my best to not just infuse my experiences and perspectives, but my very ethos; and to encourage others to define, reflect upon and iteratively revise theirs, as I do mine in the public eye — 800-1,000 heartfelt words at least twice a month for the last two years. To evolve, in short.
As I describe the role on my LinkedIn profile, “I sling op-ed syntax for a weekly bar tab, focusing on community building via empathy and the use of friction to create progress via collaboration, not conflict. All politics is local.”
Whether you struggle with mental health; enjoy Type II fun and Type III sarcasm; attend galas for the Hope Center or Space for Giants; or want to know my thoughts on Vanuatu, Mauritania, tech and privilege, it’s all here — concentric circles zeroing in on the 81611, the map dot that moves so much of the world through the force and flow of the people who choose to live here.
Aspen has gifted me beyond my wildest fantasies. She also has broken and bruised me beyond my worst nightmares. In the space between, I have learned acceptance.
In 8.5 years here, I have sustained four major concussions, at least two of which were work, life and personality-altering. I have received numerous trail kisses from our mountains when I either ran out of talent or my reach exceeded my grasp and the Elks decided to keep me in check. Aspen has not always protected my brain or my body; quite the opposite.
She has, however, always held my innermost soul — my essence — in perfect safety with a tender touch. Aspen has been and always will be the perfect valley, town, neighborhood and neighbor for all the things my soul most desires; for the purest embodiment of me.
I have been privileged to spend my entire 30s — arguably the prime of my athletic life — in the world’s foremost mountain playground, infused with art, culture, community and commentary from the rest of the globe. While at the Palm Tree Music Festival last February, three friends from Breckenridge asked me what it’s like living in Aspen and I had the delightful honor of answering, “Everything you’ve heard is true, and so are the things you haven’t heard. This town has something for everyone.” How many places can truly say that?
According to Ute legend, our valley is an energy vortex, and one can never leave for good unless she/he/they take a handful of dirt. I will not be taking said handful of dirt — I said this chapter is over; the book is still being written. I look forward to potential future chapters in Aspen, informed by a broader worldview and the interstitial experiences I will be able to contribute.
I do not fear what Aspen will become, even with all the “greedheads, land rapers and other human jackals” (I think today Hunter would include remote workers such as myself in that last categorization).
This valley thrives on an idea — the Aspen Idea — that those who come here give back; leave more than they take; and carry their learnings to every corner of the globe to which they scatter. That is what I have always tried to do, and intend to do in my next act, however humanly and fallibly.
One can’t fear the loss of a soul home any more than she/he/they can fear that the world will stop turning. No matter what this valley becomes, I will always love her more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.
Last Thanksgiving, an older gentleman who had climbed Everest and I were conversing about my upcoming trip to the South Pacific. He smiled with a gleam in his eye and told me if I ever didn’t know what to do, “Just go get lost somewhere in the wild. You can never go wrong getting lost. And maybe write a book about it to make use of your time.”
I do not know exactly what the future holds, so I’ve already followed the advice of getting lost, which is step one. I do know that Aspen has helped both instill and reinforce in me a resilient internal compass where True North is only a few breaths of “livin’ on the mat” away, as Aaron King would say.
I believe the purpose of this life, of “earth school,” is to continually improve how we do things and to repeatedly and bravely break our hearts open by remembering that “every feeling fully felt is bliss” (Joseph Campbell). I believe we’re here to expand our potential for growth and grace until we’ve broken ourselves so far open, so completely, that the next evolution calls. More specifically, I believe that we are here to love people fully, completely and unconditionally, as they are, where they are.
For the better part of a decade, Fat City has given me a home and humans where I can practice giving and receiving love at the highest level. No external changes, from the Castle Creek Bridge to the S-curves to STRs, can dim the lights within the people who populate this valley. Which is why I’m certain I’ll be back, when it’s time.
For now, I’m a lost, lucky man, living life wide open, and it’s because of you that I have roots, reasons and refuge. Thank you for the privilege of a lifetime.