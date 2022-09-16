Fall is hunting season in the Elk Mountains. Every time I rocket past the Collegiate Peaks Wilderness Area sign on Richmond Ridge, I appreciate the friendly waves from hunters, scouting on their ATVs. I fly by with music alternating between Nicki Minaj (“Super Bass”) and White Zombie (“TK 65”) as I feel the moto’s vibrations (more than I can hear the braaps) telling me it’s time to shift into fourth and pin it. The view to Taylor Pass yawns open as snow starts to dust the surrounding peaks, signaling another too-short summer. I feel some kind of outlaw camaraderie with the hunters, as guns and motors are equally welcome in a town where letters to the editor titled “Bears were here first” get published. In my experience, the hunters are generally stoked to see someone not in spandex getting after it.
Yet there’s another kind of hunter in the Aspen area during shoulder seasons, and that’s mountain-bike thieves. Generally speaking, thieves tend to be more opportunistic than intelligent, targeting unlocked (although no lock is ultimately theft-proof) and high-value models. Former mayor Mick Ireland’s bike was stolen twice in 2009. Sheriff Joe DiSalvo had Lance Armstrong’s old bike, a gift to Joe’s wife Marcy, stolen from his front porch in September 2017.
Since then, Jason Blevins of The Colorado Sun scribed his usual excellent and exhaustive investigative reporting in a Jan. 4, 2022, article titled “Report reveals pipeline of stolen Colorado bikes ending up in Mexico.” The piece is a fascinating read, and the punchline is that boosting bicycles is big business. There’s a decent chance my 2022 Rocky Mountain Instinct C50, 29” large frame in blue/green with purple Deity TMAC pedals, is currently in Juarez.
That’s the reality I awoke to on the morning of Sept. 9. The truth is, I wasn’t initially upset. I looked out the window at my vehicle, saw the bike rack, realized what occurred and immediately thought, “Things are just things.”
With time, however, my rage mounted. Within 30 seconds of my preliminary Gandhi reaction, I was Genghis Khan, researching Colorado’s “Stand Your Ground’’ law, contemplating the viability of leaving my other Rocky Mountain Element unlocked on my 4Runner in a target-rich location, sleeping in the back and seeing if I would be awakened in mortal fear for my person and possessions, in need of self-defense. I then fantasized-rationalized that I could simply roll down the rear window (is my vehicle an extension of my house or person if I’m in it, legally speaking?) and double-tap the thief, obviously below the waist because (a) that way it’s not attempted murder (b) it would impede his ability to ride a bicycle (although the types of people who steal high-end bikes are rarely the types of people with the skill sets to use them).
Further indulging this future fantasy with my friend — recently returned from an actual hunt up Independence Pass — I strategized that I could have attorney, former mayor and fellow columnist Ireland represent me at my arraignment. Sheriff DiSalvo would prosecute the culprit(s), and this pairing would achieve my stated writing goal of “community building via consensus; all politics is local” by giving Ireland and DiSalvo a shared shouting target outside the confines of the farmers market by illustrating they have much in common as elected officials in Aspen who also have been victims of bike theft.
Further, there are larger illicit issues in our town for civic servants to ponder than DiSalvo’s minority ownership in Lift Vodka. For instance, why didn’t DiSalvo and Lance add a new tequila offering? Potentially because, to quote Ron Swanson, “clear alcohols are for rich women on diets,” which again makes Aspen a target-rich environment and DiSalvo a genius.
Other important issues include what happened to my 2022 Rocky Mountain Instinct C50, 29” large frame in blue/green with purple Deity TMAC pedals, as well as other bikes from Burlingame the same evening.
As the days rolled on (no pun intended), I began to practice gratitude and balance my perspective (#blessed, #mylifeisyourvacation). After all, I’m not advocating we shoot bicycle thieves like some modern-day interpretation of Hammurabi’s Code. That would be ridiculous, and besides, like Jules Verne wrote, “Those born to be hanged will never drown,” and clearly these thieves were born to be shot below the waist from the rear window of a 4Runner.
Instead, I propose a more just code of conduct, hereafter referred to as Parrott’s Precepts. It’s asinine that we disenfranchise large swaths of minorities via gerrymandering while allowing felons to vote, yet bicycle and ski thieves are allowed to live in the Roaring Fork Valley and vote for Lauren Boebert.
Accordingly, no one who has stolen bicycles (WE-cycles from Woody Creek Tavern do not count), skis, motorcycles, skateboards or any other means of public transportation and personal entertainment shall be allowed to reside or work in the Roaring Fork Valley, even if someone who helped load boosted Yetis and Treks into his truck claimed he didn’t know he was stealing because he was “high on drugs” (“Man who helped steal high-end mountain bikes in Aspen gets probation,” The Aspen Times, Feb. 22, 2022).
Of course, there are exceptions to every rule, and while I might not be as wise as Solomon, I do have a heart. Therefore, if the resale value of your theft was $3 million or greater, you went big and did it “The Aspen Way,” so we’ll give you a “Derek Johnson” (pardon) and let you return (bonus points for his jail time served outside Pitkin County and apparent introspection). “Steal a little and they throw you in jail; steal a lot and they make you king,” sang Dylan.
However, if the resale value of your theft was less than $3 million (in which case you can’t afford to live here anyway and probably drove up from Denver to steal from people who live in million-dollar hovels, aka APCHA — people whose entire mental health and social identity hinges tenuously on their ability to ride their Yeti up Smuggler after their third double shift), you are condemned to eternal recurrence as follows: (1) individuals who stole skis must bootpack up Homestead Road and snowboard green traverses only until they earn a 100-day pin (2) individuals who stole bikes must attempt to steal any unlocked bike on a 4Runner until they are shot below the waist.
I jest, I jest. Things are just things: My first reaction was the right one. Yet the visceral feeling of violation when stolen from, literally under my nose, while I slept? That’s another thing entirely, and one which makes me want to start sleeping (lightly) in my 4Runner. Like I said, it’s hunting season.
Or maybe it’s like Bob, the owner of Perkolated Peaks in Twin Lakes, told me this summer, “It’s just another opportunity to learn to let go, which is what life’s all about.”
Andrew Parrott has already replaced his stolen bike, and it sits unlocked on his 4Runner.