In August 2002, I was a plebe (freshman) at the United States Military Academy at West Point (USMA), sitting in Major White’s chemistry class. Major White was a gregarious, charismatic, powerfully built specimen of a soldier: a Black man who had intellectual horsepower and wit that he burned with a roaring laugh. I can only imagine what doors he was kicking down before bureaucracy intervened and gave him orders to do a tour teaching chemistry 101 to shell-shocked teenagers from around the world who had just completed Cadet Basic Training (informally known as “Beast”).
Major White, like many professors at service academies, was a teacher in a similar manner to the “accountants” I have met who work for other acronyms. He was a superhuman — a qualified chemistry teacher who made learning fun and not only knew but could disseminate the subject matter in an entertaining, relatable way — and it was also clear that he was doing other things with his life before and after a bunch of 18-year-olds learned chemical equations.
Major White — and many of the faculty at West Point, including my English professor, Major William F. Hecker III — perfectly modeled British Army officer, adventurer and author Lieutenant General Sir William Francis Butler’s integrative ideal: “The nation that will insist on drawing a broad line of demarcation between the fighting man and the thinking man is liable to find its fighting done by fools and its thinking done by cowards.”
Majors White and Hecker were the definition of “Both, And.” As the decades rolled on, it is no coincidence that the most complete lessons that have carried me through life were learned in West Point chemistry and English classrooms — and have nothing to do with English and chemistry.
One day, Major White abruptly stopped speaking about chemical compounds and said (paraphrased), “I can see it on a lot of your faces. Some of you are wondering what you’re doing here; how you got here; if you belong here. You’re not sure you’re going to make it, that you can do it. In times like this, it’s important to have a word, a mantra, that you can reference when the shit hits the fan, to remind you who you are. My word is completely made up, but I like the sound of it: USHA.
“Whenever I’m in a dark spot, or I doubt myself, I yell ‘USHA!’ and remind myself who I am. Remember that you can never lose who you are. You can hide from it, run from it, cover it up — but you can never lose it. You are here, because you belong here. What you do with that is up to you. People ‘better’ than you have quit, and people ‘worse’ than you have graduated. Some of you will leave USMA in days or weeks. Some of you will leave in two years. Some of you will graduate and be KIA within weeks or months. Some of you will become generals. Some of you will become chemistry teachers. All of you are USHA, because you are here, now, and you can never lose that, and I want you to remember that when it feels like everything else is lost and forgotten.”
Major White’s words didn’t make much sense to me then. In fact, within a calendar month I resigned from West Point, going from a training rating describing me as “the cadet who most closely represents the West Point ideal,” to my parents’ basement in Brighton, Colo. Right back where I started, with quotes from playground and penitentiary legend Pee Wee Kirkland and Olympic judo champion Radomir Kovacevic scrawled in permanent marker on the walls of my bedroom: “Somebody gotta push you into the fire, till fire is what you all about,” Sports Illustrated journalist Gary Smith quotes Pee Wee for his August 10, 1998 article, “American Dream.”
All I had wanted for my life was to be Vedad, the central character of Smith’s article. I viewed many of the coaches and cousins and friends around me as mentors and guides, a la Pee Wee and Radomir, and this extended to Majors White and Hecker. Faced with the first real failure of my life, I struggled to reframe and redesign my identity.
Fast forward several years, and I was in Ladakh, India, with a broken foot sustained during an attack by a drunken rickshaw driver in the middle of the night. I was all of the things I was in Major White’s West Point chemistry class: wondering if I belonged here, what I was doing here, who I was, how I was going to get “out” of this, etc. I lay on my back in a small room for days, staring at the ceiling and out the window at the mountains. One day, I became entranced by the spinning ceiling fan. Upon closer inspection, there was a word on it, the manufacturer’s name: USHA. All fear and doubt immediately left my mind as I remembered Major White. I didn’t have any more clarity per se, but I did have certitude that I was exactly where I was supposed to be. It was during this time period that I started writing more, seeing a new vision.
Three months later, Major Hecker was killed in Najaf.
Over the next decade-plus, I would have countless “USHA” moments in times of humor and horror, uncertainty and challenge, all around the world. Each time, I would look at a photo of a ceiling fan in Ladakh to recenter. Aspen’s outdoor offerings often served as a geographic reference point and personal proving ground of Major White’s teachings. Her people became different mentor versions of Pee Wee Kirkland and Radomir Kovacevic. One day, I woke up 38 years old and realized Major Hecker died at this age, and I am writing the things he taught me in Aspen’s newspaper every week. I realized that I was not the character of Vedad in Smith’s Sports Illustrated article, but that the lives of both myself and my stepson Marcus had played out uncannily similar to the story Smith wrote in those pages in 1998 — it’s just that Marcus was Vedad.
While I dropped out of West Point and Marcus dropped out of the U.S. Naval Academy, neither one of us strayed from our authentic personal paths because, well, USHA.
Marcus recently texted me his 25th birthday wish for Aug. 30: “My plane is a Bristell NG-5. Fly into Tampa. I’ll pick you up and we will fly. I’m looking forward to this, man. It’s gonna be such a milestone from when we first met. Seeing your kid chauffeur you thru (sic) snowy mountains and now the sky.”
I do not understand life or how I got here in 2022 anymore than I understood plebe chemistry in 2002. But I do know that “Somebody gotta push you into the fire, till fire is what you’re all about (Pee Wee Kirkland)” because “24 hours is all we have (Radomir Kovacevic)” and “once USHA, always USHA (Major White).”
