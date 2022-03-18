ASPENX has garnered its fair share of ridicule, and I suspect the proximity of Snow Beach to the Gorsuch Haus debacle hasn’t helped its image (although if now isn’t the time to welcome local competition with Gorsuch, even if just in clothing, I don’t know when the moment will be right). I reasoned that neither of these things really affect me personally; it just makes a truth about Aspen I have long accepted more prevalent and “in your face.” If people want to pay $5,000 for beach cabanas in the snow, get hauled down a ski slope after day drinking by a snowcat and think that ASPENX is haute couture akin to Damir Doma, it doesn’t really affect my life. I’ll still be in Nicaragua on a $500 ticket, skinning up and skiing down mountains human-powered, all while wearing a T-shirt, jeans and flip-flops.
Yet, on further reflection, maybe what’s driving these new consumer offerings affects me more than I think. What concerns me is the rhetoric surrounding ASPENX, because I believe that, as Terence McKenna said, “The syntactical nature of reality, the real secret of magic, is that the world is made of words. And if you know the words that the world is made of, you can make of it whatever you wish.”
It’s important here to note that SkiCo CEO Mike Kaplan has used beautiful, heartfelt language and imagery to unite our community and even our world during an incredibly polarized time. His Dec. 16, 2017, op-ed entitled “We’re still here” in The Aspen Times remains one of my favorite manifestos I have read on this town — what our character is, and who we are for (everyone). From sustainability to diversity, equity and inclusion (hosting the National Brotherhood of Skiers; the hilarious X Games commentary of Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change during Gay Ski Week, Ski Noir and Challenge Aspen, to name a few examples), SkiCo has taken measures to walk the walk in a way that makes me proud to live here (although in fairness, the X Games and Audi Power of Four races aren’t exactly “duct tape” events).
That’s what makes Kaplan’s recent comments on ASPENX all the more confusing and tone-deaf, especially amid our current housing, labor and identity crises. March 10, 2022, Scott Condon of The Aspen Times wrote a piece on SkiCo’s new initiative (“Aspen Skiing Co. launches a new luxury division”), which includes the following quote by Kaplan: “We offer (experiences) in all sorts of ways and places with the duct tape crowd and we think there is opportunity to do some more of it for the diamond crowd that are looking for those experiences.” Kaplan goes on to state that SkiCo’s two main verticals are skiing (primary focus) and hospitality (The Little Nell Hospitality Group), and “ASPENX is a place where we can experiment and diversify in a way that leverages who we are and our expertise.”
This “diversification” into a third vertical, partnered with Prada, is a curious strategy for a company and town whose lift tickets cost $200-plus per day, whose “hospitality” arm is the ultra-luxe Little Nell, and whose quaint hamlet is consistently ranked the U.S.’s most expensive ski town (2021 Engel & Völkers report). I see concentration, I see doubling down, I see part of “who we are and our expertise” reflected, but I do not see diversification. To suggest that ASPENX represents diversification is to suggest that Aman Resorts is an affordable or markedly different option to The Little Nell. It’s ludicrous.
Yet, where I really struggle is with the well-spoken Kaplan’s use of divisive, stratifying and binary rhetoric, reducing our town to “diamonds” and “duct tape” like an episode of “MTV Celebrity Deathmatch”: Ski Bums vs. Socialites. In addition to being insulting, it’s patently untrue, or at least has been historically, and I posit that most of the growing pains we are currently experiencing are due to this polarization.
The other night we watched “The Biggest Little Farm,” a heartwarming documentary about a couple from Los Angeles who, over the course of nearly a decade, nurtures an integrated, biodiverse, harmonious farm on 200 acres. The big takeaway for me — and the key doctrine of Alan York, the farm’s advisor and a pioneer in the field of biodynamic growing — is that everything is necessary, from the aphids to the coyotes. When one apparent “predator” or “problem” was removed, even if for well-intended reasons, such as to protect fruit or chickens, the whole ecosystem suffered. When the owners stepped back and allowed the richness of the soil to drive an operation in natural harmony, the essential nature of every living organism became apparent, and they worked in concert to make the whole greater than the sum of its parts, allowing the farm to survive drought and floods that decimated its neighbors who engaged in monoculture farming.
Aspen has rich soil, fertile for all if properly tilled. Yet SkiCo’s latest “diversification” strategies represent monoculture farming, and Kaplan’s diamonds and duct tape rhetoric reflects this in a way almost as comical as (and concerningly similar to) his usage of the phrase “negative pricing signals.” As I’ve written before (“How do you stop?” Nov 12, 2021): “It [Aspen] can be both. We can be both. We are. And we need to own this, so that we can better integrate our lives, our relationships, our housing crisis, our politics, our visitors, our locals.”
Aspen without Helga twirling topless for free drinks in Ute City Bank, or without Standing Man, or without an ecosystem that nurtures and allows these characters to survive, is not Aspen. An Aspen in which someone like me, who works for a major tech company and earns a comparatively great living — despite being a relative pauper in Aspen — can be characterized as comparatively “duct tape” as he slogs uphill in his Arc’teryx and Kastles, is an imbalanced ecosystem, a bizarro and unsustainable world.
True diversification will bring our beloved valley back into balance, from supply chain to housing to the price of a meal. Metaphorical “duct tape” is highly useful in this respect, too, because in addition to being able to cook food, clean hotels, stock shelves, build houses, educate children, repair roads, serve drinks, teach ski lessons and all the other essential minutiae that allows the economy of this town to churn, when there’s a problem and things seem broken beyond repair — as they do know — the ageless maxim holds: “If you can’t duct it, f*** it.” More to the point, the intense pressures of this town and what it takes to survive here tend to turn those who arrive as duct tape into diamonds (“What do you do ‘in the community?” July 30, 2021).
Unfortunately, from Gorsuch Haus to ASPENX, reality has not matched rhetoric — thus far. There’s still a chance for both to heed Spike’s advice and do the right thing. What those in positions of power need to remember when “diversifying” is simple: We’re still here.