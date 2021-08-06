I most identify with Reinhold Messner’s take on challenge. To paraphrase, a challenge is not something difficult one knows can be accomplished (that’s just something difficult). A true challenge is something where there is a decent chance of “failure.”
The most important lessons of my life have been those learned through initial “failure” to reach an ultimate goal, but one in particular stands out. In 2008, I had an older friend and mentor pacing me at mile 50 of the Leadville 100. I dropped at Winfield (mile 50), and within seconds, my friend admonished: “The first 50 is just a hike and a picnic to get rid of the *&$# pretenders. Don’t come out here again until you’re ready to go all the way. A lot of people say they want to cross an imaginary line one day of the year and claim to have accomplished something, but they don’t want to be out there earning it the other 364. You have to love the early mornings, the cold, the rain, the times no one sees you — as much if not more than you love crossing that line. If you don’t enjoy the process, what makes you think you’ll enjoy the outcome? Now let’s go get dinner and I’ll tell you about my English Channel swim, because I accomplished something this week.”
Tough words to hear after running 50 miles through the woods and deciding to DNF (Did Not Finish). Yet those were the exact words I needed to hear — maybe some of the most loving of my life, actually (which explains why I engage in these epic sufferfests in the first place: not enough hugs as a kid, obviously). And objectively, I knew my friend was right. Although I raced many ultras between 2009 and 2015, I did not sign up for a single 100. I didn’t want to perpetuate a pattern of failing at a specific distance at which I knew I was not prepared to succeed due to other responsibilities that were more important to me at the time, so I instead focused on dialing in performance during lesser distances. And during those years, I passed my friend’s words on to several of those closest to me, at equally convenient, physically energized and non-emotionally charged points in their lives. That’s what real friends do. Believe it or not, I still have a few left.
This past weekend, my best friend DNF’d a notable and important race for which he had prepared properly, for years. I knew how much it meant to him, and my heart broke while driving to the trailhead at 6:30 a.m. to pick him up and have one final head check to make sure he was making the right decision for the right reasons. He was. When we returned to the hotel and he came out of the shower, this is the scene I saw: his partner walked up, sat down on the bed, kissed him and whispered, “You smell nice.” His dog hopped on the bed and licked his face. His son jumped on the bed and joyfully prevented any semblance of rest or recovery. After nearly 24 hours of mudslides, lightning and running through near-constant rain in the San Juans, I was looking at the most beautiful DNF I ever saw, and it was impossible for me to be more proud of my friend in the game of life.
I was looking at the foundation for a life that allows one to attempt the next inspiring challenge, knowing that the real prize is where it always was — in a well-rounded life at home. After teaming up with mom to drop some knowledge on his son at breakfast (“some people do races like your dad did because they need to feel pain in order to feel anything at all”), I left the San Juans quicker than I ever have, driving Mach 10 back to Aspen to attend my own family dinner.
I don’t wish people I love immediate, point-in-time success — although this feels nice (and validating and is sometimes actually important). I wish people I love 364 days of passionate pursuit, bookended by one day when they’re willing to put the balance of the year on the line and risk external judgment of who they know they inherently are, for what they might be able to accomplish at the next level. I wish them curiosity and capability and real challenge. I wish anyone I love a few well-placed DNFs that really sting, with the foundations both inside and at home to absorb the blow. It’s like T.S. Eliot said, “If you aren’t in over your head, how do you know how tall you are?”
